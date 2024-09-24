Fermat Software to exhibit at Embedded World North America 2024

Fermat Software to participate in the first Embedded World North America
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fermat will exhibit at the first-ever Embedded World North America conference in Austin from Oct 8 – 10, 2024, and will be in the IoT Pavilion in booth 2123-G. For almost ten years, Fermat Software has helped clients in the software and cybersecurity domains deliver products to market faster. With complete expertise in device-to-cloud development and deployment, Fermat also offers machine learning services covering data engineering and data science. Discover how Fermat can help achieve your software development, AI / ML, and cybersecurity compliance requirements.
Date: Oct. 8-10, 2024
Booth: 2123-G
Location: Austin Convention Center
About Fermat Software
Fermat Software is an SBA-certified woman-owned small business providing software development and cybersecurity compliance services to commercial and government clients. Our core competencies are custom software development and cyber information assurance across various domains and industries. For further information, please visit https://www.fermatsoftware.com
