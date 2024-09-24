Fermat Software to exhibit at Embedded World North America 2024

Fermat Software to participate in the first Embedded World North America

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fermat will exhibit at the first-ever Embedded World North America conference in Austin from Oct 8 – 10, 2024, and will be in the IoT Pavilion in booth 2123-G. For almost ten years, Fermat Software has helped clients in the software and cybersecurity domains deliver products to market faster. With complete expertise in device-to-cloud development and deployment, Fermat also offers machine learning services covering data engineering and data science. Discover how Fermat can help achieve your software development, AI / ML, and cybersecurity compliance requirements.