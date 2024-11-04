Fermat Software to participate in Alamo ACE 2024 in San Antonio, Texas from Nov 18 - Nov 21

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fermat Software, a leader in software development, AI/ML, and cybersecurity compliance, is excited to announce its participation in the Alamo ACE conference from November 18-21, 2024. This premier event is expected to attract over 3,800 attendees and provides a vital platform for networking, educational training, and information-sharing across government, industry, and academia in defense of our nation's security.
For nearly a decade, Fermat Software has empowered clients to accelerate their market delivery through expertise in software development and cybersecurity. As an SBA-certified woman-owned small business, Fermat combines Agile with a collaborative approach to drive device-to-cloud development and deployment, as well as AI/ML services spanning data engineering and data science. Their commitment to innovation and reliability continues to meet the evolving needs of clients and the broader industry landscape.
The Fermat Software team will be at Booth #93, eager to connect with attendees. To learn more about Fermat Software's comprehensive services and capabilities, please visit fermatsoftware.com.
Event Details
Date: November 18-21, 2024
Booth: #93
Location: La Cantera Resort, San Antonio, Texas
About Alamo ACE
Alamo ACE offers insights into key developments in cyberspace and future challenges related to multi-domain operations. With a focus on cyber, ISR, and strategic operations, the conference brings together perspectives from senior leaders across various sectors.
Register for Alamo ACE: Attendee Registration
Media Contact
Mahvish Qureshi, Fermat Software, 1 5128145086, [email protected], www.fermatsoftware.com
SOURCE Fermat Software
