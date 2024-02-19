Ferncliff Camp and Conference Center Launches Transform Capital Campaign with Grants from Mabee Foundation and Walton Family Foundation

The grants will fund a significant portion of the more than $7.6 million needed in philanthropic support to complete the Connect, Inspire, Transform Capital Campaign. Post this

The Mabee Foundation challenge grant requires Ferncliff to raise an additional $1.52 million by January 9, 2025. The challenge grant is intended to spark private giving toward the organization. In alignment with the Mabee foundation's focus on "brick and mortar" projects, its grant will support significant additions to Ferncliff's youth camp and transform the retreat and conference area through major renovations and restorations. The facilities will include the Youth Commons Dining Hall, the Program Activity Center renovation and the Center for Restoration and Healing, which includes retreat lodging, meeting space and an open air chapel. The Walton Family Foundation's gift will support the entire campaign, including the Stream Restoration Project and the Belden Pond Waterfront development.

According to Gill, the expansion effort addresses facilities that have long needed care and attention while also creating new spaces that enable Ferncliff to serve even more people. "People need a place to connect with one another in a comfortable environment surrounded by nature. The campers, children, and guests that come here will benefit from the improvements that this campaign will provide. They will be inspired by their experience at Ferncliff and return to their communities transformed, ready to make a positive impact there," said Gill.

While many faith-based camps around the country are closing or struggling to keep their doors open, Ferncliff has grown significantly by finding new ways to meet its mission by adapting and responding to the emerging needs of people today. Through the support of generous donors, the Walton Family Foundation, the Mabee Foundation, and the Presbytery of Arkansas, Ferncliff has evolved into a thriving center of mission and ministry serving communities in Central Arkansas and beyond.

"Receiving this grant award puts Ferncliff over halfway to our $7.6 million goal. We still have a lot of work to do in sharing our vision and inviting more support but we are now on the downhill side of our fundraising effort and that feels good," said Ferncliff Executive Director Joel Gill.

"Having a challenge grant provides us with a real incentive for donors to join in and be a part of the transformational expansion effort happening at Ferncliff. Receiving these grants will provide donors and other potential funding partners the assurance that Ferncliff is a trusted organization with a bright future; one that will steward their gifts and resources well," said Gill.

To date, Ferncliff has raised $3.85 million toward the Transform campaign. For more information or to support the Transform campaign, visit resources.ferncliff.org/transform.

About Ferncliff Camp & Conference Center

Inspired by God's love, Ferncliff Camp and Conference Center has extended a warm welcome to individuals seeking to engage in a life of caring for creation, others, and themselves since 1937. Initiatives encompass a range of programs and outreach efforts designed to fulfill this mission including camps, retreats, nature preschool, disaster assistance, outreach initiatives, and environmental stewardship. At Ferncliff, connections are forged, inspiration is found, and transformative experiences empower individuals to effect change in their homes and communities.

About the Mabee Foundation

The Mabee Foundation was formed in 1948 by Missouri natives (and Oklahoma residents) John and Lottie Mabee. John, who did not complete high school, and Lottie were hard workers, innovative entrepreneurs and shrewd investors. Starting with nothing, they built an impressive business and were gracious and generous as they shared their financial blessings with others through various forms of philanthropy. John and Lottie, who had no children, formed the Foundation in 1948 and ultimately both left the bulk of their estates to the Foundation.

Over time, the Foundation began to limit grants to "brick and mortar" projects. The Mabees also desired others to give, and they crafted the foundation's grants in such a way as to both require and inspire widespread public support. As such, Mabee Foundation Challenge Grants have enabled many organizations to finish projects in a timely fashion and, in the process, build their bases of support in such a way as to help ensure the long-term health of the organizations.

About the Walton Family Foundation

The Walton Family Foundation is rooted in several generations of family, where no voice is louder than the next and different opinions are valued. By applying this legacy to their work, they are redefining the way philanthropy collaborates with grantees and communities to take on some of the world's biggest problems.

The Foundation works in three areas: strengthening the connections between K-12 education and lifelong opportunity, protecting rivers, oceans and the communities they support and advancing our home region of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta.

Media Contact

Hilary Sutton, Ferncliff Camp & Conference Center, 1 (501) 821-3063, [email protected], ferncliff.org

Joel Gill, Ferncliff Camp & Conference Center, 1 (501) 821-3063, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferncliff Camp & Conference Center