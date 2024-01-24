Fernmoor Homes Reinvents The Shops @ Rockvale With New Tenants, Expansions and More

The Shops @ Rockvale announces a bumper crop of new leases for tenants joining this local retail hotspot

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Shops @ Rockvale, an upscale shopping center located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, announces a bumper crop of new leases for tenants joining this local retail hotspot, including commercial broker SVN | Latus Commercial Realty Group. The influx of new tenants is in response to an upgrade initiative launched by its new owner Fernmoor Homes. Fernmoor Homes, an innovative and experienced builder of properties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, unveiled the plan for a refresh to entice new business and shoppers in late 2023.

"We are pleased to see the hard work and strategic planning of our team at Fernmoor Homes regarding this upgrade initiative coming to fruition and we are thrilled to welcome both our renewing and our new tenants, including SVN," said Kristi Burkholder, commercial property manager with Fernmoor Homes.

SVN is the newest tenant at The Shops @ Rockvale, occupying 1,528 square feet, with a grand opening planned for Feb. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. EST. The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting and refreshments.

"We are delighted to be a part of the Lancaster community. We look forward to offering services and a place where vision of home and business can truly come to life," said Karen Neiderer, SVN senior advisor.

Other new and renewing or expanding tenants include:

Lee Wrangler – signed a lease to relocate to an expanded and newly renovated 12,154 square foot storefront within the center.

Direct Tools – signed a five-year expansion renewal with plans to relocate to a new 5,761 square foot storefront within the center.

Rawlings – is continuing construction on their 6,000 square foot storefront, with plans to open early this year.

Fernmoor Homes previously announced popular brands Panera Bread and Orvis would also be coming to The Shops @ Rockvale, occupying a total of nearly 14,000 square feet and expanding the dining and shopping options offered. Fernmoor also currently has plans under review with the East Lampeter Township Planning Board for Phase One of a residential component. Phase One will consist of four separate, 32-unit elevator buildings totaling 128 apartments on the existing site of Lee Wrangler.

For more information, contact Kristi Burkholder at [email protected].

About The Shops @ Rockvale

The Shops @ Rockvale is the largest upscale shopping center in Lancaster County. With more than 30 name brand stores, 7 on-site restaurants, expansive amenities, ongoing community events and an upcoming residential community, the Shops at Rockvale are more than a shopping destination. The Shops @ Rockvale is a one-stop community hub that offers everything one might need to feel at home while providing entertainment and adventure for out-of-town guests. For more information, please visit https://www.shoprockvale.com/.

