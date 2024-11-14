Fernmoor Starts New Apartment Community at The Shops @ Rockvale with Demolition

The Shops @ Rockvale will begin construction of 48 new, luxury apartments in the Spring of 2025 as part of a strategy to revitalize East Lampeter township.

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Shops @ Rockvale, an upscale shopping center located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, advanced its construction plan for new residential units within the center with a demolition of existing retail space. Fernmoor, an innovative and experienced builder of properties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware and the owner of The Shops @ Rockvale, will begin construction of the new apartments in the Spring of 2025 as part of a strategy to revitalize East Lampeter township.

"East Lampeter is proud to welcome this new housing project from Fernmoor Homes as the first step towards the revitalization of Rockvale," said Ethan Demme, vice chairman of the East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors. "This development will not only serve as a vibrant community hub, seamlessly blending housing and retail for our community, but will also be a gateway feature as people travel into our area. Thank you to Jeffrey Fernbach and the Fernmoor team for their partnership in this endeavor."

The project is expected to add 480 luxury apartments to the community, consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences across 15 different buildings. The location is conveniently near several local attractions including the Sight & Sound Theater, the Dutch Wonderland and Hershey Resort & Farm and is only 15 minutes from downtown Lancaster. Residents will also have access to the one-stop shop and dining benefits of the Shops @ Rockvale, including local businesses such as ChristmasTreeHill, The Eagles Pro Shop, Reading China and Glass, Kings Amish Furniture, Disney Outlet, Direct Tools, Panera Bread, Sushi Heaven, Oola Bowls and much more.

"We are thrilled to see Fernmoor taking tangible steps towards building these residential units in the Shops @ Rockvale," said Keith Lehner, owner and operator of Oola Bowls in Rockvale. "These apartments are a strong step towards re-energizing our community and will increase business and help boost our local economy."

The apartment complex will provide several valuable amenities, including a resident clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, pickle ball, an outdoor pool, walking trails, a dog park and more. Residents will also enjoy a range of community events offered by Fernmoor Homes, including weekly Farmers Markets, National Night Out, Live Music and other forms of entertainment.

"Today's demolition represents the start of our revitalization project in Rockvale and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to address this community's housing needs with new, luxury apartments," said Jeffrey Fernbach, president of Fernmoor. "Our property will offer East Lampeter residents state-of-the-art amenities and resources and convenient access to the one-stop community hub that is the Shops @ Rockvale, with many great local businesses within walking distance of the apartments. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with the community and to see this area grow and prosper."

This new project will help address a critical housing need in the area. Phase 1 of construction will compete in 2026, featuring four of the 15 buildings and 128 units. The remaining buildings will be constructed in Phase 2.

About The Shops @ Rockvale

The Shops @ Rockvale is the largest upscale shopping center in Lancaster County. With more than 30 name brand stores, 7 on-site restaurants, expansive amenities, ongoing community events and an upcoming residential community, the Shops at Rockvale are more than a shopping destination. The Shops @ Rockvale is a one-stop community hub that offers everything one might need to feel at home while providing entertainment and adventure for out-of-town guests. For more information, please visit https://www.shoprockvale.com/.

About Fernmoor Homes

Fernmoor is a family-owned builder in the New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania marketplaces. Founder and President Jeffrey Fernbach has more than 30 years of industry experience and leads a team that consists of experienced industry professionals committed to building high-quality, luxury multi-family rental properties, single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums for families and friends seeking to find their dream home and commercial properties for businesses looking to expand in growing areas. Fernmoor has previously been recognized for their work by the Shore Builders' League of New Jersey, the New Jersey Builders' Association, the Home Builders' Association of Delaware and the National Association of Home Builders. For more information, please visit https://www.fernmoorhomes.com/.

