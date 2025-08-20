Ferocious Media Partners with The Blue Collar Success Group® to Accelerate Contractor Growth Through Strategic Marketing and Coaching Integration

Ferocious Media, a digital marketing agency specializing in the skilled trades, has partnered with The Blue Collar Success Group® (BCSG), the leading coaching and business development organization for residential service contractors. This collaboration integrates BCSG's proven training and leadership systems with Ferocious Media's tailored marketing solutions—spanning local SEO, paid ads, content, and custom web design—to help contractors accelerate growth, boost profitability, and strengthen their market presence.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ferocious Media LLC, a growth-focused digital marketing agency specializing in the skilled trades, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with The Blue Collar Success Group® (BCSG), the premier coaching, training, and business development organization serving residential service contractors across North America and Australia.

This partnership unites two industry leaders with a shared mission: helping trade businesses grow faster, become more profitable, and achieve greater operational clarity. Through this collaboration, Blue Collar members will gain direct access to Ferocious Media's tailored marketing solutions, seamlessly aligned with the proven training and leadership systems already transforming contractor operations through BCSG.

"We're thrilled to partner with Blue Collar Success Group, the premier coaching, training, and business development organization for trades professionals. Their best-in-class leadership academies and team development programs, combined with Ferocious Media's world-class digital strategy, tailored specifically for trade businesses, creates a powerful synergy. Together, we're equipping Blue Collar members with cutting-edge marketing tools for local SEO, paid ads, content and custom web design to elevate their local presence, dominate their markets, and drive high-value, sustainable growth."

— Rodney Edenfield, Managing Partner, Ferocious Media

Partnership Benefits at a Glance

Unified Strategy – Integrated operational and marketing blueprints provide members with a clear path to sustainable growth.

Member Perks – Exclusive pricing on digital services plus access to private workshops and strategy sessions.

Educational Collaboration – Co-hosted trainings on conversion-focused website design, lead attribution, and digital ROI.

About Ferocious Media

Ferocious Media is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The agency has deep expertise in helping HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors grow through targeted digital strategies. Services include custom website development, SEO, paid media, and conversion optimization, all tailored to the home services industry. Learn more at www.ferociousmedia.com or call 800-454-9103.

About The Blue Collar Success Group®

The Blue Collar Success Group® is the industry's most trusted provider of business coaching, leadership training, and proven systems for home service contractors. Founded in 2012, BCSG equips trade professionals with tools to scale revenue, grow teams, and build legacy businesses through hands-on education, private coaching, and team development programs. Learn more at www.thebluecollarsuccessgroup.com or call 877-968-2244.

Media Contact

Lisa Watson, Ferocious Media, 1 800-454-9103, [email protected], www.ferociousmedia.com

SOURCE Ferocious Media