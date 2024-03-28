Ferretly Announces Integration with Greenhouse for Greater Candidate Insight

"At Ferretly, our mission is to give enterprises the ability to surface candidate behaviors and use this information to make more informed decisions, reduce employee attrition, and mitigate risk to their brand," said Darrin Lipscomb, Founder and CEO at Ferretly. Post this

"Our integration with Greenhouse is further proof of our commitment to delivering seamless, data-driven insights into the hiring process in order for our clients to build stronger workplace cultures," said Darrin Lipscomb, Founder and CEO at Ferretly. "Greenhouse is committed to building solutions that can manage a high volume of applicants and promote inclusive hiring processes at scale," said Leslie Guido, Director of Partnerships at Greenhouse. "Partnering with companies like Ferretly offers our customers access to the industry's best tools and reinforces how investing in talent insight can drive impactful results in the hiring process."

Ferretly maintains active integrations with a wide range of talent acquisition, applicant tracking systems and screening platforms. Ferretly's technology integrates seamlessly for reliability, scalability, compliance and security while allowing for configurability to suit each organization's needs.

To learn more about Ferretly's AI-powered social media screening platform, please visit http://www.ferretly.com/. To learn more about the Greenhouse Partner Hiring Cloud, visit greenhouse.io/integrations.

Ferretly provides a cloud-based SaaS platform that leverages AI to assess candidate risk. By analyzing publicly available sources, such as social media, Ferretly can help determine candidate character and integrity by surfacing online conduct and ensuring talent is aligned with overall corporate values and culture. This ultimately helps to reduce turnover, create a more safe environment, and mitigate risk to brands.

Greenhouse is the all-together hiring platform for people-first companies.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from prospects to performers. Thanks to modern tools and data that drive operational excellence and align hiring and business strategies, our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices and more data-driven decisions, empowering companies to continuously get better at hiring.

We've helped over 7,000 companies turn talent into their competitive advantage, so they can hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring MaturityTM curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

