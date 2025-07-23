Ferretly Appoints Nicole Young and Gary Burtka as Vice Presidents of Growth, Accelerating AI-Powered Hiring Intelligence Platform

"Nicole and Gary represent the caliber of leadership that defines category-creating companies," said Darrin Lipscomb, CEO of Ferretly. "With their deep skills in scaling enterprises and AI-driven marketing, we're advancing Ferretly's goal of revolutionizing hiring with smarter solutions. Post this

"This isn't just about growth—it's about building sustainable systems that scale intelligently," said Nicole Young, VP of Growth Marketing. "Ferretly has the kind of product most marketers dream of: a clear problem-solver, technically elegant, and powered by explainable AI. I'm here to help the market understand what makes it different—and why trust, transparency, and tech literacy are the competitive advantages of tomorrow."

Young joins Ferretly after leading marketing transformation initiatives for global brands including Unilever, Behr, Sony, and Citi Her executive experience spans Omnicom, Publicis, and Ogilvy, with recent focus on AI-powered marketing platforms and creator economy technologies at CreatorDB. She has successfully scaled international teams across U.S. and Asia-Pacific markets.

"At Ferretly, we're revolutionizing risk assessment by turning social media insights into smarter hiring decisions," said Gary Burtka, VP of Growth. "Our AI platform delivers unparalleled efficiency and compliance to tackle real-world challenges. I'm excited to drive growth by linking this cutting-edge technology with enterprise clients who demand results—through strategic sales and tangible outcomes."

Burtka brings proven revenue scaling expertise, having grown organizations from $7M to $120M+ ARR across companies including RTB House, Criteo, and PayEye. He has pioneered market entry strategies for emerging technologies, including launching biometric payment solutions in the U.S. market and developing strategic partnerships with major retailers like Neiman Marcus and Uniqlo.

The leadership expansion comes as Ferretly experiences accelerated adoption across multiple verticals, driven by increasing demand for AI-transparent, FCRA-compliant screening solutions. The platform's 13 proprietary behavioral flags and explainable AI architecture position it uniquely in the rapidly evolving RegTech space.

"Nicole and Gary represent the caliber of leadership that defines category-creating companies," said Darrin Lipscomb, CEO of Ferretly. "With their deep skills in scaling enterprises and AI-driven marketing, we're advancing Ferretly's goal of revolutionizing hiring with smarter solutions. Our focus remains on growth rooted in trust and transparency."

The appointments coincide with Ferretly's upcoming product enhancements, including AI-based video analysis, predictive models for unique candidate insight, and expansion of ATS integrations—positioning the company for significant market expansion in Q4 2025.

Market Opportunity & Strategic Direction

The global background screening market, valued at $5.1B and growing 8.6% annually, is experiencing disruption from AI-native solutions. Ferretly's approach—using explainable AI to surface contextual risk signals from candidate's digital personas—addresses critical gaps in traditional screening while maintaining regulatory compliance and bias mitigation.

Under Young and Burtka's leadership, Ferretly will drive growth by accelerating enterprise sales to mid-market and Fortune 1000 companies seeking advanced screening capabilities and positioning Ferretly as the thought leader in ethical, transparent AI-driven hiring intelligence.

About Ferretly

Ferretly is the AI-powered, FCRA-compliant social media screening platform that delivers hiring intelligence through behavioral risk assessment. Trusted by leading brands, background screening companies, staffing and marketing agencies, and employers worldwide, Ferretly's cutting-edge, AI architecture, powered by over a dozen customizable behavior flags, revolutionizes hiring with unparalleled confidence, global compliance, and transformative precision. The platform processes millions of digital personas while maintaining the highest standards of privacy, accuracy, and regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit www.ferretly.com

