Ferretly Unveils Cutting-Edge Features to Revolutionize AI-Powered Social Media Screening

"The era of companies relying on a do-it-yourself approach for social media reviews is rapidly coming to a close," stated Darrin Lipscomb, Founder and CEO of Ferretly. "Organizations must transition from this ad-hoc, error-prone system that allows unconscious bias to infiltrate their hiring processes to a more thorough, consistent, and accurate method. Our platform surfaces online behaviors in a fraction of the time, ensuring a more equitable hiring process."

Key features of the upgraded Ferretly AI Platform include:

Enhanced Image Classification:

Rude Gestures and Extremist Symbols: Ferretly can now detect visual depictions of offensive gestures, such as the middle finger, as well as extremist symbols, including Nazi insignias and flags of terrorist groups.

Weapons Identification: The platform identifies images of firearms, sharp weapons, explosives, and other harmful instruments, providing critical insights into potential risks.

AI-Based Web Results Relevancy Algorithm:

This pioneering algorithm scans web pages and news articles to identify and prioritize key information—such as names, organizations, and locations—relevant to the candidate. This innovation significantly reduces false positives, ensuring more accurate human decision-making when reviewing online content.

AI-powered Flagged Posts Summaries

Ferretly leverages OpenAI's LLM to generate a high level summary of the subject's flagged posts – providing deeper candidate insight.

Ferretly continues to set the benchmark for innovation in social media screening with these new features and improvements in overall accuracy.

"We are thrilled about this latest release and the transformative year ahead," added Lipscomb. "Ferretly is at the forefront of providing hiring managers with unparalleled insights into their candidates, information that no other platform can deliver."

Ferretly offers a cloud-based SaaS platform that leverages AI to assess candidate risk. By analyzing publicly available sources, including social media, Ferretly helps organizations evaluate candidate character and integrity, ensuring alignment with corporate values and culture. This not only reduces turnover and enhances workplace safety but also mitigates brand risk.

