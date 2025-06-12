Ferroque Systems Accelerates U.S. Expansion to Meet Growing Demand for Expertise in the End User Infrastructure that Powers Digital Workspaces

Company deepens investment in U.S. market, expands service delivery and sales teams, and continues to support leading organizations across verticals, including healthcare and finance
TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ferroque Systems, a leading provider of digital workspace, endpoint management, network and security solutions, today announced its continued expansion in the United States to meet accelerating demand for its specialized services and expertise. With a significant portion of its revenue originating from the U.S. in recent years, Ferroque is increasing its presence to better serve its growing customer base, particularly in the Southern U.S., and expand relationships across key verticals such as healthcare and finance.
To support this growth, Ferroque has expanded its U.S.-based teams in sales and service delivery, strengthening its ability to support customers with highly experienced professionals—many with over 20 years of expertise in end-user computing (EUC), virtualization, and security. The company has also established a regional office in Boca Raton, Fla., further enabling coverage across time zones and client locations.
The expansion builds on Ferroque Systems' recent recognition as a Citrix Platinum Preferred Services Partner, an exclusive designation awarded to partners who have demonstrated exceptional expertise and success in deploying Citrix and NetScaler solutions. This recognition underscores Ferroque's long-standing collaboration with Citrix, now Cloud Software Group, including its role as an extension of Citrix's Consulting division for more than a decade.
"The U.S. is a strategic market for us, not just because of the volume of business we've done here historically, but because of the strong demand for the type of specialist support we provide," said Michael Shuster, CEO of Ferroque Systems. "With the EUC landscape rapidly evolving due to hybrid work, the transition to web apps, and the growing need for secure digital workspaces, organizations are looking for proven, expert partners that can deliver. Our customer-first, service-oriented focus is what sets us apart from the typical transactional VAR."
"Ferroque Systems has deep, hard-earned expertise in digital workspaces and Citrix technologies," said Mark Templeton, former CEO of Citrix Systems and Independent Board Advisor. "Their team knows how to solve real customer challenges with precision and pragmatism. Something I've seen firsthand. They're not just implementers, they're advisors who make a measurable difference."
Ferroque's clients include some of the largest healthcare providers and financial institutions in North America, with broad experience extending into manufacturing, government, education, and other major industries. The company has been involved in some of the world's largest digital workspace and NetScaler deployments and is recognized for its vendor-agnostic, customer-first approach. Ferroque's service delivery team has maintained a 9.9/10 Net Promoter Score, a testament to its commitment to customer success.
With its U.S. expansion, Ferroque aims to:
- Grow its U.S. workforce by double digits over the next 12–24 months
- Deliver faster, more localized support to U.S. clients
- Deepen relationships with strategic partners across the EUC, cloud, and cybersecurity ecosystems
- Continue investing in innovation and knowledge sharing to keep clients ahead of evolving workplace and security challenges
"Our mission is to solve complex infrastructure and workspace challenges with security, efficiency, and unmatched depth of knowledge," added Todd Hsu, President of Ferroque Systems. "Few firms offer the level of expertise, field experience, and partner reach that we do. This expansion is about bringing that value even closer to our U.S. clients."
Ferroque Systems' expansion and recognition as a Citrix Platinum Preferred Services Partner and Cato Networks Distinguished Support Provider reflect its continued commitment to enabling secure, productive, and future-ready digital workforces, supported by a specialist team that thrives on delivering outcomes. For more information on Ferroque Systems' expertise, visit: https://www.ferroquesystems.com/expertise.
About Ferroque Systems
Founded in 2007, Ferroque Systems is a leader in enterprise technology services, specializing in digital workspaces and end-user infrastructure (EUI) technologies. Its service-centric approach sets it apart, enabling the delivery of comprehensive, impactful solutions. Ferroque Systems' expertise, honed through diverse, real-world challenges, helps customers meet and exceed their business goals. For more information, visit www.ferroquesystems.com.
