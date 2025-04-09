Ferroque Systems and Acium Partner to Secure and Manage Any Web Browser on Any Device

"Partnering with Ferroque Systems allows us to bring our Unified Browser Security™ platform to more organizations looking to proactively protect their data, their users, and their innovation, without disrupting how people work." Post this

"With SaaS sprawl, malicious browser extensions, hybrid work, and increasingly sophisticated threats, securing the endpoint has never been more important, and that starts with the browser," said Jonathan Lieberman, CEO and Co-Founder, Acium. "Partnering with Ferroque Systems allows us to bring our Unified Browser Security™ platform to more organizations looking to proactively protect their data, their users, and their innovation, without disrupting how people work."

Acium's patent pending Unified Browser Security (UBS) platform secures every browser on any device, delivering complete control across the enterprise. By integrating seamlessly into existing web browsers Acium protects sensitive data and ensures compliance without changing the browsing experience employees prefer. Providing real-time threat detection and unified control, Acium makes IT security stronger, simpler and more cost-effective.

Ferroque Systems offers the Acium secure browsing solution as part of its comprehensive suite of end-user infrastructure solutions and services designed to empower digital workforces to do their best work.

For more information, join Ferroque Systems and Acium on April 23 at 2 p.m. EDT for the webinar, "Secure Browsing: The New Frontline of Enterprise Security." Register here.

About Acium

Founded in late 2024, Acium is the pioneer in Unified Browser Security™ (UBS). The company's patent-pending technology protects and manages every browser in an organization from a single, intuitive hub, offering unparalleled visibility, control, and real-time threat protection. With advanced extension risk scoring, Acium helps businesses identify and mitigate threats from risky browser extensions, strengthening security without disrupting workflows. Acium enables organizations to keep their preferred browsers while safeguarding sensitive data, ensuring secure browsing, and simplifying management. For more information, visit acium.io.

About Ferroque Systems

Founded in 2007, Ferroque Systems is a leader in enterprise technology services, specializing in digital workspaces and end-user infrastructure (EUI) technologies. Its service-centric approach sets it apart, enabling the delivery of comprehensive, impactful solutions. Ferroque Systems' expertise, honed through diverse, real-world challenges, helps customers meet and exceed their business goals. For more information, visit www.ferroquesystems.com.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, Ferroque Systems, 1 704-664-2170, [email protected], https://www.ferroquesystems.com/

Jessica Ruffin, Acium, [email protected], https://acium.io/

SOURCE Ferroque Systems