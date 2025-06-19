Festivals United Newark (FUN) Launches Today at Harriet Tubman Square Park

"Festivals United Newark is more than a celebration—it's a powerful reminder that from its beginning, our city has continuously brimmed with culture, creativity and radiant resilience." - Newark, NJ Mayor Ras J. Baraka Post this

"Festivals United Newark is more than a celebration—it's a powerful reminder that from its beginning, our city has continuously brimmed with culture, creativity and radiant resilience," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "This historic collaboration spotlights our living history of unity, uplifts our artistic spirit, attracts new visitors and infuses our community with economic vitality. This is Newark at its best: thriving in the midst of art, joy and FUN!"

FUN appeals to Newarkers, neighbors from surrounding towns and communities, visitors from New York City, and tourists from across the country and around the world seeking free or extremely affordable clean, quality, culture-driven experiences. With events for the entire family, FUN aims to connect with content curators, cultured explorers, family planners, dance heads, and nature enthusiasts with an unprecedented lineup of top musicians, performers, artisans, green and blue space activities, and culture architects.

"Festivals United Newark is the result of a powerful vision—to unite our city's most dynamic cultural voices under one banner and showcase Newark as a national destination for creativity, community, and celebration," said Ashley Mays, Chief Marketing Officer of the Newark Alliance and President of Newark Happening, the city's tourism bureau. "Thanks to the generous support of the State of New Jersey and NJEDA, that vision is now a reality. This investment affirms that the arts are not just vital to our identity—they are key to our economic future. FUN is more than a coalition; it's a movement that positions Newark as a vibrant, must-visit city where culture leads the way."

Festival highlights include the following. Click here for full details.

City of Newark's Juneteenth Cookout, Harriet Tubman Square Park

Thursday, June 19

Newark 20th Anniversary LGBTQIA+ Pride Week

Monday, July 7 through Sunday, July 13

AfroBeat Fest, Military Park

Saturday, July 12

20th Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival, Lincoln Park

July 23 – 27 and August 1-3

Halsey Fest

Thursday, September 18, 3:00PM – 8:00PM

Halsey Street (between Central Ave. and New St.)

Newark Arts Festival: October 8 - 12

The Gold Ball, Newark Museum of Art

Wednesday, October 8, 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Newark City Parks

Year Round

Newark Winter Village, Mulberry Commons

November 29, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Festival-goers and visitors can utilize Via, Newark's free weekend micro transit service to get around the city. Via offers easy, on-demand rides to key venues around Newark. The app-based shared ride service runs Fridays to Sundays, helping FUN patrons navigate Newark's Arts and Education District without the hassle of ﬁnding parking.

About Festivals United Newark | http://www.festivalsunitednewark.org

Funded through a $1.5 million grant awarded to the Newark Alliance from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, Festivals United Newark (FUN) is a unique partnership of leading festival and event organizers in the City of Newark, NJ. For the ﬁrst time, Newark's major festival planners have come together to form a coalition of the city's most beloved cultural events. Together under one umbrella, FUN members include AfroBeat Fest, Halsey Festival, Lincoln Park Music Festival, Newark Arts Festival, Newark Pride, and Newark Winter Village, all in partnership with the Newark City Parks Foundation. FUN ensures a summer, fall, and winter ﬁlled with music, art, food and community. FUN is more than just a name – it's a movement.

