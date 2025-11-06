Festive Celebrations at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley

"The holidays are about connection. Whether our guests join us for an intimate dinner, bring home a Thanksgiving feast, or dance into the New Year at our Roaring 20s gala, we want every moment at Four Seasons Silicon Valley to feel magical," says General Manager Adora Manalo. Post this

"Our vision this year is to celebrate timeless holiday traditions while bringing in a touch of culinary creativity," shares Executive Chef Jacques Swart. "Guests will find dishes that are both familiar and elevated, from Mary's Turkey at Thanksgiving to a decadent truffled risotto on Christmas Eve. We've sourced the finest seasonal ingredients and worked to make each menu a feast for the senses."

Après Village Returns: Your Winter Wonderland Awaits at Four Seasons Silicon Valley

November 21, 2025, to January 4, 2026

Daily from 4:30 to 9:30 pm (closed November 26, 27, 28 and December 24, 25)

Experience the magic of the season at Après Village, where an outdoor terrace and alpine village transform into a cozy winter retreat. Guests can enjoy private chalets and a dome available for intimate groups, each offering a uniquely immersive holiday atmosphere. Chalets accommodate between 4 to 8 guests, while the dome is perfect for smaller groups of 2 to 4. Chalet and dome rentals are priced at USD 150 each, and a set menu is offered at USD 95 per person, with a special USD 45 pricing for kids.

Indulge in a curated selection of four savoury shared dishes per table alongside a dessert per person. Highlights include a seasonal cheese and charcuterie board, truffled potato gratin, seafood pie featuring sustainable line-caught fish, wagyu beef sliders, and a variety of pizzas and cheese fondue. Family-friendly treats such as marshmallow roasting with hot chocolate are offered through a convenient ticket system, allowing guests to enjoy these festive experiences at their leisure.

The Après Village experience is complemented by signature cocktails such as the S'mores Old Fashioned, Frosted Pear Martini, Earl's Snowfall Martini, and Holiday Margarita, as well as a carefully selected wine list featuring options by the glass and bottle.

This year, the hotel has enhanced the village ambiance with sturdier decorations, a charming arch connecting the terrace and village, upgraded chalet flooring, a returning food‑truck serving holiday treats including hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting by the fire.

Thanksgiving at Quattro

November 27, 2025 | 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

USD 220 adults | USD 85 children | USD 300 with wine pairing

Quattro Restaurant will present a full-day Rustic Harvest-themed Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday, November 27, 2025, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, with the last seating at 7:00 pm. Guests will enjoy an abundant seasonal buffet featuring live culinary stations, chef-plated entrées, and an elevated dessert experience. The savoury buffet will remain open until 8:00 pm, and the dessert buffet will extend until 8:30 pm.

The menu includes a wide selection of rustic dishes, from seasonal inspired salads and truffle Yukon potato soup to a live carving station with slow-cooked whole turkey and honey garlic beef short ribs. Additional highlights include a seafood chalet, local cheeses, house-made pâté, and chef-prepared plates such as Atlantic halibut and lobster risotto. A dedicated children's menu, complete with sides and a juice, will also be available. Beverage offerings feature curated wine pairings, a wine trolley, fall-themed cocktails, and a mocktail trolley for younger guests. Once the buffet concludes, the lounge will offer a seasonal bar menu.

This year's event embraces a Rustic Harvest theme, showcasing the warmth, richness, and bounty of the season. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made via OpenTable.

Thanksgiving To-Go from Quattro Restaurant

Available for pick-up on Thursday, November 27, 2025

USD 550 (6–8 guests) | USD 450 (4–5 guests)

Pre-order cut-off date: November 23, 2025

Pre-order here

This Thanksgiving, Quattro Restaurant will once again offer its popular Thanksgiving To-Go feast, bringing the comfort and elegance of a chef-prepared holiday meal directly to the home table. Available for pick-up on Thursday, November 27, 2025, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, this gourmet takeaway experience serves either 4–5 guests or 6–8 guests. Orders must be placed by November 23 to ensure availability.

The curated menu features a whole roasted Mary's Farm turkey, expertly prepared and served with traditional accompaniments including house-made cranberry sauce, rich gravy, and water chestnut stuffing. Sides include creamy Yukon mashed potatoes with lemon confit, green beans with almond flakes and sun-kissed tomatoes, grilled asparagus with crispy turkey bacon and herb breadcrumbs, and roasted sweet potatoes enhanced with brown sugar, sultanas, cinnamon, and nutmeg. A vibrant spinach salad and Parker House rolls complete the savoury selection, while Pastry Sous Chef Courtney Persichitte's pumpkin pie offers a sweet, seasonal finale.

Designed to offer both convenience and culinary excellence, this Thanksgiving To-Go experience provides families with an effortless way to enjoy a festive, chef-driven meal in the comfort of their own homes.

Champagne Cocktail Class at Quattro Bar

Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 5:00-6:00 pm

Limited spots are available; reservations can be made via Eventbrite

Quattro Bar will host a festive Champagne Cocktail Class on Thursday, December 18, 2025 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, offering a sparkling lead-up to the holiday season. Led by expert mixologists, this interactive session will guide participants through the art of crafting elegant champagne-based cocktails, including the iconic French 75 and the timeless Kir Royale. Priced at USD 75 per person, the experience includes instruction, tasting portions of each cocktail, and a curated pairing of hors d'oeuvres.

Guests will learn how to mix a proper French 75 using gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and chilled Champagne, as well as how to assemble the subtly sweet Kir Royale with crème de cassis. Complementing the cocktails are refined bites such as a baked taleggio tartlet with house-farmed honey and Piedmont hazelnuts, followed by bourbon vanilla caramel truffles for a touch of sweetness. The setting, ambiance, and expert instruction make this a perfect one-hour holiday escape or a sophisticated pre-dinner gathering.

The Perfect House – Gingerbread Creation

Sunday, December 7, 2025 | 3:00-5:00 pm | Silicon Valley Ballroom

USD 195 for two participants | USD 70 per additional guest (up to two additional guests)

Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult

Includes light bites, a coffee station, hot chocolate, sweet and savoury treats, plus aprons and hats for both kids and adults

Reserve now via Eventbrite

Kick off the holidays with a festive gingerbread house decorating event. Guided by Pastry Sous Chef Courtney Persichitte, families and friends will decorate pre-assembled houses with plenty of sweet supplies. Enjoy holiday treats, take a masterpiece home, and receive 15 percent dining savings at Quattro Brunch or Afternoon Tea the same day.

Christmas Eve at Quattro

December 24, 2025 | 5:00-9:30 pm

USD 140 adults | USD 195 with wine pairing

Reserve now via OpenTable

Quattro Restaurant invites guests for an elegant Christmas Eve celebration filled with seasonal flavours and festive ambiance. Enjoy a specially curated multi-course dinner featuring refined winter dishes such as mulled wine-braised beef short ribs, lemon thyme risotto with Atlantic halibut, and a vegetarian porcini truffle risotto. Begin the evening with cranberry and dill sourdough and amuse bouche, then continue with comforting soups, fresh pasta, and indulgent desserts such as peppermint ice cream and white chocolate mousse.

Enhance the experience with an optional expert wine pairing, featuring selections from top producers including DuMol, Grgich Hills, and Moët & Chandon. Whether celebrating with family or friends, this Christmas Eve promises a warm, joyful atmosphere paired with exceptional cuisine and hospitality at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley.

Christmas Day at Quattro

December 25, 2025 | 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

USD 195 adults | USD 80 children (12 and under)

Reserve now via OpenTable

Celebrate Christmas Day with family and friends at Quattro. Enjoy a joyful and elevated dining experience featuring a festive buffet and à la carte dishes served from the kitchen. Guests can indulge in holiday favourites such as maple-glazed roast turkey, beef prime rib, and seared duck breast, alongside an abundant spread of fresh oysters, seasonal salads, artisanal cheese and charcuterie, and global desserts—from bûche de Noël to risalamande.

Santa Claus will make a special appearance to delight the little ones, who can enjoy a dedicated kids' menu, dessert buffet, and fun holiday treats. Adults may enhance their experience with handcrafted holiday cocktails and optional wine pairings featuring selections from Jolivet, DuMol, and Far Niente. This festive brunch promises cherished memories and exceptional cuisine in a beautifully decorated holiday setting.

New Year's Eve at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Celebrate the arrival of 2026 and the 20th anniversary of Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley with an evening of timeless elegance and Gatsby-inspired glamour.

Evening highlights include:

Welcome reception with hors d'oeuvres and handcrafted cocktails

Four-course dinner by Executive Chef Jacques Swart

Live jazz, followed by DJ and dancing

Midnight champagne toast and balloon drop

Late-night bites to keep the celebration going

Two ways to celebrate:

Dinner and Dance Experience | USD 395 per person, includes full evening access, dinner, entertainment, and midnight festivities

The Midnight Soirée | USD 195 per person, perfect for late-night revellers; includes entry at 10:30 pm, dancing, drinks, and countdown celebration

Stay the night:

Extend the celebration with a special New Year's Eve room rate

Reserve now here

