Festo and CIMTEC Automation Sign Distribution Agreement

Both companies see pneumatic and electric automation sales growth in the Southeast.

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Festo is now represented in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina by leading automation solutions provider CIMTEC Automation (CIMTEC), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CIMTEC, founded in 1987, delivers robotics, vision/sensing, and control solutions. CIMTEC also offers pre-engineered solutions that customers adapt to their requirements, vetted products from leading manufacturers, tech support, equipment repair, and training. CIMTEC is a division of Flow Control Group, North America's leading industrial distribution network focused on technically oriented products and services for flow control and industrial automation.

CIMTEC is adding Festo gantry robots to its roster of six-axis robots, cobots, and SCARA robots. Gantry robots offer 100% coverage of the workspace and feature high load capacity, fast speed, and precision. Festo gantry systems have a compact footprint, competitive price, and easy configuration, making them ideal for pick-and-place applications.

Engineers can specify Festo gantry systems in as little as 20 minutes utilizing the Handling Guide Online productivity tool. As the gantry is being specified through Handling Guide Online, the Festo Motion Control Package automatically designs the control panel. The Festo Motion Control Package enables customers to have gantries operating within hours after delivery, not days or weeks.

CIMTEC now has access to the entire Festo catalog of more than 30,000 innovative, high-quality pneumatic and electric automation components and systems. Of particular interest to CIMTEC are Festo pneumatics. CIMTEC personnel are now certified pneumatics instructors and will hold Festo Didactic pneumatics training sessions at the CIMTEC training center.

"The addition of state-of-the-art pneumatics to the CIMTEC solutions toolkit is one of the most exciting aspects of the new relationship with Festo," said Carter Williams, President, CIMTEC.

"CIMTEC is on a mission to grow," Williams added. "We look at growth in three ways – geographic, product offering, and professional advancement. We know that representing Festo will propel our overall growth throughout the Southeast with access to the Festo catalog. Additionally, representing Festo ensures that our sales engineers and our technical support team will grow professionally, especially in the area of pneumatic technology. The new relationship is important to both companies and we are excited about the opportunities we know will transpire now that we have joined forces."

About Festo U.S.

Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. Celebrating more than 50 years in the U.S., Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment. Through advanced technical and industrial education, Festo Didactic Learning Systems and its partners prepare workers for current and future manufacturing technologies.

About CIMTEC Automation

CIMTEC Automation is one of the industry's largest, most progressive, responsive and trusted providers of automation solutions. Work ranges from fully vetting and supplying automation products to designing and implementing complete, state-of-the-art automation systems. Highly trained technicians offer wide-ranging expertise from engineering to repair to sales, and are experts in the latest technology, including networking, open architecture, safety, and enterprise systems. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the company has offices in strategic locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Media Contact

Steve Sterling, Festo, 952-935-0078, [email protected], www.sterlingpr.net

SOURCE Festo