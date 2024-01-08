Festo Introduces a Competitively Priced Long-Stroke Parallel Gripper

The new DHPL delivers high load and torque parallel gripping in a light, compact body.

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From recently completed production lines, Festo introduces the DHPL, a new generation of competitively priced long-stroke grippers that offers a host of advantages for high load and torque applications. The DHPL is interchangeable with competitive long-stroke grippers. It provides the added benefits of lighter weight, higher precision, and no maintenance. The new long-stroke gripper is ideal for stacking boxes, gripping plates and shaped parts, and keeping bags open.

The long-stroke DHPL parallel gripper features ≤ 0.03 mm repetition accuracy due to three rugged guide rods and a rack and pinion design. Even though these units are light and compact and suitable for today's smaller footprint machine, the DHPL delivers high load and torque grip. Force ratings range from 40 N to 750 N. Jaw stroke ranges from 20 mm to 200 mm. This gripper gives machine builders and end-use customers flexibility in mounting options and sensor placement. Positioning pin holes ensure the DHPL gripper mounts in the precise position of the gripper it replaces. Jaw interfaces allow for fingers and brackets to be added. Fingers and brackets enable the perfect grip for the part. Pneumatic end-position cushioning is standard and can be adjusted for optimal performance according to the moving mass and speed.

For more information on the new grippers and the advantages of working within the Festo ecosystem ‒ the ecosystem that leads to less engineering overhead, fast time to market, and seamless connectivity ‒ visit http://www.festo.com.

