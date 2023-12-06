Festo Introduces a Flat Parallel Gripper for Space-Constrained Applications

The HPPF flat gripper delivers a large stroke up to 80 mm with a gripping force of up to 377 N at an attractive price.

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From recently completed production lines, Festo introduces the HPPF, an innovative flat parallel gripper that ranges in height from 19 mm to 41 mm among its four sizes: 8, 12, 16, and 20. The stroke ranges from a narrow 8 mm to a wide 80 mm, and gripping forces span from 60 N to 377 N. HPPF flat parallel grippers are ideal in space-constrained applications for small parts and electronics assembly, including batteries due to low copper, zinc, and nickel content – less than 1%. These units are attractively priced thanks to manufacturing innovations.

Twin piston rack and pinion motion and ball bearing guides give these units high accuracy – ≤ 0.03 mm to ≤ 0.06 mm – and maintenance-free long-service life. Twin pistons provide these compact units with a high grip force. Units are symmetrical for flexibility in mounting. Both sides feature a C-slot for sensors. Machine builders can adjust the stroke and there is an elastic cushioning option. Weight is exceptionally low – ideal for today's smaller footprint, more sustainable machines – 68 g for the smallest unit and up to 1,326 g for the largest.

For more information on this innovative flat parallel gripper and the advantages of working within the Festo ecosystem ‒ the ecosystem that leads to less engineering overhead, fast time to market, and seamless connectivity ‒ visit http://www.festo.com.

