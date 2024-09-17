Festo Introduces an Innovative Stepper Motor for its CMMT-ST Multi-Protocol DC Servo Drive

OEMs have a one-stop shop for light duty servo motion from compact multi-protocol drive to choice of actuators.

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Festo has created a seamless product environment for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) designing servo-motion solutions for electronic light assembly, packaging, automated laboratory devices, pharma tablet handling, cannabis processing, conveying, and more.

This one-stop shop includes the award-winning CMMT-ST multi-protocol DC servo drive, the innovative, new EMMT-ST stepper motor, a wide range of actuators, Automation Suite configuration tool, technical support, and reliable global product availability.

CMMT-ST DC servo drives are configurable for EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, PROFINET, and Modbus TCP. OEMs simply use the Festo Automation Suite configuration tool to log onto the drive and select a protocol from a drop-down menu. A single drive for multiple protocols lowers inventory overhead and learning curve. The CMMT-ST and AC version CMMT-AS feature an industry leading price/performance ratio and are available globally with fast shipping times.

Festo introduces the EMMT-ST, the company's new stepper motor series. Festo incorporated the most in-demand stepper motor features and options for this new product, including absolute encoders, IP65 protection, holding brakes, and control via a single cable.

OEMs have the choice of an absolute single-turn encoder or absolute multi-turn encoder, which are both battery-free. Absolute encoders save time when the machine starts up – no need to re-home the motor. And IP65 protection means the motors can be used in harsher environments than typical motors.

The optional holding brake saves OEMs from having to integrate these components to effectively clamp the motor for vertical applications. And the EMMT-ST features a single cable connector for the motor power and encoder signals. This swivel connector allows the motor's single cable to be pointed at any angle within 310° of the motor's orientation.

OEMs simply enter application parameters into the Festo Electric Motion Sizing design and simulation tool to find the right combination of servo drive, motor, and actuator for the budget and application. Festo's rotary and linear actuators are recognized for their quality and robustness. Once the servo-motion solution is approved, the perfectly sized components with accessories are easily ordered as a complete bill of materials created directly in the software. CAD files are immediately available so engineering work can continue while Festo gathers the parts, which are shipped as a group to streamline installation.

OEMs building a series of machines should speak with a Festo sales representative or distributor about the new servo-motion developer starter kit. These kits include a CMMT-ST DC servo drive, motor, and cables. Starter kits are available at a nominal cost steeply discounted over the price of individual units.

For more information on the CMMT-ST multi-protocol drive and accessories and the advantages of working within the Festo ecosystem of less engineering overhead, fast time to market, seamless connectivity, and high quality components, visit http://www.festo.com.

