Festo Introduces at Pack Expo Multistage Pneumatic Vacuum Generator for Porous Material Applications

The OVPN delivers a ninefold suction flow rate increase compared to a medium-sized single-stage generator.

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Festo has expanded its vacuum generation solutions to include for the first time a multistage generator and a multistage cartridge. These new vacuum components offer exceptional performance on porous materials, such as paper and corrugated board. The new OVPN is on display at the Festo Pack Expo Booth # N-5927, McCormick Place, Chicago, November 4-6.

The OVPN multistage vacuum generator and the OASP vacuum generator cartridge are ideal for such applications as overhead palletizing, case erecting, and bag feeding.

The OVPN and OASP meet the increasing demand for high suction flow rate in vacuum generation. A medium-sized single-stage vacuum generator, for example, has a suction flow rate of about 100 liters per minute (l/min). On the other hand, the new OVPN multistage generator's suction flow rate ranges from 245 l/min to 960 l/min, depending on the model. The multistage OASP cartridge, which can be mounted directly on a suction cup for minimum evacuation times or used with the OVPN, has a suction flow rate range of 160 l/min to 245 l/min, depending on the model.

The OVPN nozzle technology creates high initial suction flow while optimizing air consumption leading to maximum energy efficiency and sustainable operations. Thanks to an integrated open silencer, the OVPN operates at lower noise levels. OVPN is an ultra-lightweight component that can be used for centralized or decentralized vacuum generation.

The OSAP generator cartridge is offered in both a two- or three-stage design, with the three-stage option giving the highest suction flow rate at 245 l/min. The OSAP is available as a simple generator cartridge or with a retaining cap and integrated silencer. Like the OVPN, the OASP is both lightweight and compact.

The vacuum suction flow of these units is generated through multiple connected Venturi nozzles. This design enables effective handling of porous materials by ensuring fast evacuation of the suction cup volume. Multistage vacuum generators are primarily used in factory automation, particularly in packaging machines. With high flow rate and efficiency enhancements built in, OVPN and OASP can optimize workflow and increase productivity.

Festo offers a comprehensive line of vacuum generators that are based on the Venturi principle. Festo vacuum generators are characterized by their compact design, low weight, choice of mounting position, and low maintenance requirements. They range in suction flow rates from 6.2 l/min to 960 l/min. They are used in a wide variety of industries, but especially in factory automation and material handling.

Festo vacuum suction cups and suction grippers link the vacuum generator and the workpiece and are an important part of the vacuum system. They are available at Festo in a variety of materials (nitrile rubber, polyurethane, silicone, and natural rubber) and in different shapes (universal, flat, bellows, and special suction grippers).

In addition to vacuum generators and suction cups, Festo offers vacuum accessories. These include mounting and connection elements, as well as height and angle compensating elements, vacuum gauges, vacuum filters, and vacuum security valves.

