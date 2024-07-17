Festo Introduces Pre-Configured and Assembled Air Preparation Units that Meet Safe Quality Food Guidelines

Each unit delivers a final filtration stage of 0.01 micron with filtration efficiency of 99.999%.

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Festo introduces a line of pre-configured, assembled, and tested compressed air preparation units that not only makes specification and ordering faster and easier, but also ensures clean air in food and beverage production. Right out of the box, the new units meet the Safe Quality Food (SQF) guidelines of final filtration stage 0.01 micron (µm) and a particulate removal efficiency of 99.999% at the point of food and beverage contact.

The units also cover most, if not all, requirements of both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) standards for air flow, connection size, and particle class rating. While air preparation units have multiple modules, each assembled unit is easily ordered with a unique part number.

Units include the latest generation modules in price and performance offered by Festo — filter regulator, filter, lubricator, on/off valve, soft-start valve, and branching module. Units can be easily tamper proofed and feature lockout/tagout functionality for assured safety and performance. An easy-to-read gauge simplifies pressure monitoring, and a visual indicator signifies when a filter cartridge needs to be changed. The new units are available globally with fast shipping times.

For more information on pre-configured, assembled, and tested air preparation units, visit http://www.festo.com/foodsafety. For more information on the advantages of working within the Festo ecosystem of less engineering overhead, fast time to market, seamless connectivity, and high quality components, visit http://www.festo.com/.

