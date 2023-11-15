Festo Introduces the Company's Most Compact Parallel, Angled, and Radial Grippers

The new DHPC delivers precision parallel gripping for electronics and small parts assembly at an attractive price.

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From recently completed production lines, Festo introduces a new generation of competitively priced compact grippers that offer a host of advantages for precision electronics and small part assembly. The DHPC parallel gripper offers ≤ 0.01 mm repetition accuracy, while the DHWC angle and DHRC radial gripper variants offer ≤ 0.2 mm accuracy. The DHPC, DHWC, and DHRC are interchangeable with competitive grippers. They provide the added benefits of smaller size, higher grip force, long service life, and improved precision.

Designed for today's smaller footprint machines, the DHPC and its variants give the machine builder and end-use customer wide latitude in mounting options and both T- and C-slots for sensors. There are three air supply location options, two extra finger designs, and long stroke and dust cover units. Festo hardened the gripper fingers for long wear and low deformation. Positioning pin holes ensure that replacement grippers are mounted in the precise position of the gripper it replaces. Double-acting, single acting, normally open, and normally closed variants are available. The most common sizes of DHPC parallel gripper are in stock and ready for shipment.

For more information on the new grippers and the advantages of working within the Festo ecosystem ‒ the ecosystem that leads to less engineering overhead, fast time to market, and seamless connectivity ‒ visit http://www.festo.com.

Steve Sterling, Festo, 952-935-0078, [email protected], www.festo.com

