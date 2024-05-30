Fetch Selects Branch to Fuel Fast, Flexible Payments and Loyalty Program

"Branch offers our team a comprehensive payments platform that not only equips the delivery partner network with faster payments and financial flexibility, but also serves as a trusted partner that can handle our rapid growth." Post this

"Branch offers our team a comprehensive payments platform that not only equips the delivery partner network with faster payments and financial flexibility, but also serves as a trusted partner that can handle our rapid growth," said Fetch VP of Operations Nick Prijic. "By helping us manage our time and earnings data in an accessible way, Branch has allowed us to optimize and expand our Preferred Driver Program to create a pool of highly engaged delivery partners."

Fetch delivery partners can download the Branch mobile app and sign up for a fee-free FDIC-insured bank account and debit card from Evolve Bank and Trust to receive their Fetch earnings at the end of each day. Offering them easy ways to send, spend, and store their money, Branch equips delivery partners with free ATM options at 55,000+ Allpoint ATMs, rewards, and other cash flow management tools. Through Branch's seamless integrations, delivery partners can also see their real-time earnings balance in the Fetch app.

"Fetch has made an incredible impact in the last mile delivery and logistics space, thanks to their commitment to streamlining operations and creating a great driver experience," said Branch CEO Atif Siddiqi. "We're excited to partner with Fetch to elevate the driver experience even further by powering payments, incentives, rewards, and other helpful tools to their fast-growing network of delivery partners."

Fetch currently serves multifamily communities in Atlanta, Austin, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Worth, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Tampa and Washington D.C. Delivery partners with Fetch delivered more than 11 million packages in 2023, with a 98% satisfaction rating.

About Fetch

Fetch makes apartment package delivery convenient, reliable, and enjoyable for residents and onsite teams alike. To date, Fetch Package Inc. has delivered over 28 million packages to residents of apartment communities with a last-mile delivery platform designed to scale with growing e-commerce trends. Fetch completely solves multifamily's resident package problem by moving packages offsite and coordinating delivery directly with residents. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, operates in more than 25 major markets across the United States and supports nearly 400,000 apartment homes in over 1,100 communities. For more information, visit fetchpackage.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Branch

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that delivers faster, more flexible options for people to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a free bank account, instant access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Branch partners with the nation's leading companies in healthcare, last-mile delivery, logistics, and restaurants/hospitality. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award—Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Adrianne Ho, Branch, 6126011122, [email protected]

