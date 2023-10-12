Feudo Montoni Expects Superb Results After A Challenging 2023 Vintage

High-Quality Outcomes as a Result of Feudo Montoni's Constant Hands-On Dedication to the Vineyards

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feudo Montoni, a historic Sicilian family winery and pioneer of the organic farming movement, is optimistic about the resilience of the 2023 harvest (which they're in the midst of) despite the challenges brought on by extreme weather conditions throughout the year. "In the face of a challenging harvest season, our commitment to organic farming and preserving biodiversity has been our guiding light," declared Feudo Montoni's owner and winemaker, Fabio Sireci.

2023 began with below-average precipitation, followed by incessant rainfall in May and June, posing a threat to the delicate flowering process. Unusual for the region, the Feudo Montoni team took to the wet grounds, removing weeds and green pruning in order to ensure proper aeration and humidity control.

The unique geographical position of Montoni, in the heartland of Sicily nestled between the Madonie mountains and Monte Cammarata, has also played a pivotal role in the harvest's positive outcome. The natural winds, particularly the Tramontana from the north, acted as natural ventilation, preserving the vines and ensuring disease-free cultivation, which was vital for the winery as the family only uses organic farming practices. The vineyards' elevated location has also been favorable, with significant temperature variations between night and day. This unique aspect helped preserve the grapes' acidity, even in the scorching heat of 2023.

Despite the initial challenges of May and June, the early rains proved instrumental, replenishing the underground soil and fostering robust vegetation during the early part of the summer. However, the subsequent months of July and August brought intense drought and high temperatures leading the winery to employ emergency drip irrigation and extensive manual labor to maintain vineyard health.

Feudo Montoni's proprietor Fabio Sireci and his family devoted their entire summer to meticulous care of the vineyards, monitoring the vines diligently and managing to salvage the harvest, albeit with a slight reduction in yields compared to annual averages.

"At Montoni, our vineyards are surrounded by organic wheat fields and olive groves, teeming with a vibrant ecosystem of healthy insects. This biodiversity, carefully nurtured through ancient techniques like 'vite maritata' — or married vines — offers unexpected advantages," continued Sireci. "Fruit trees interspersed among the vines create a symbiotic relationship, providing shade, stabilizing the soil, and fostering habitats for insects and birds. Over the years, we have witnessed the magic of biodiversity unfold. Insects and birds, acting as natural 'insecticides,' protect our vines without the need for harmful chemicals. This harmony is not just a testament to the wisdom of our ancestors, but a practical solution for sustainable, organic farming."

By relentlessly adhering to organic farming techniques and promoting biodiversity, Feudo Montoni has established a harmonious and robust ecosystem, enabling it to surmount the hurdles of a challenging harvest season. Amidst these adversities, the 2023 vintage at Feudo Montoni is demonstrating considerable promise.

At the midpoint of the harvest, the aromatic grape musts have revealed an impressive potential, indicative of the vineyard's resilience and the quality of its produce.

"This vintage will be etched in history as one of the most challenging we have ever faced, " concluded Sireci. "Our profound commitment to the land and deep sense of responsibility towards our territory that has seen us through, ensuring sustainability for all connected to Feudo Montoni."

About Feudo Montoni

Established in 1469, Feudo Montoni is a Sicilian winery deeply rooted in tradition. Led by Fabio Sireci, the third-generation vintner, Feudo Montoni adheres to the "cru concept," emphasizing the distinct characteristics of select vineyards in their wines. Committed to organic farming and employing artisanal cellar practices, Feudo Montoni preserves the grapes' natural essence. The winery's hands-on approach, and high-altitude vineyards, which benefit from variable temperatures and neighboring agricultural plots, ensure the production of wines known for their quality and authenticity.

Media Contact

Morgana Germanetto, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, [email protected]

Eleonora Vatteroni, Colangelo & Partners, 2012931935, [email protected]

SOURCE Feudo Montoni