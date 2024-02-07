FFA Members Across the Country to Celebrate Agriculture

"National FFA Week is a meaningful week for members across our country as we celebrate an organization that is welcoming to all and crucial to developing the next generation of leaders and those who will fill the ever-growing need in the talent pipeline." Post this

FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the nation's top school-based youth leadership development organization, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by encouraging members to develop their unique talents and explore their interests in various career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, food suppliers, innovators and more!

National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday, encompassing Feb. 22, George Washington's birthday. This year, the week kicks off on Feb. 17 and culminates on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, to recognize Washington's legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations to believe that agriculture is planting and harvesting — and involves science, business, and more.

"National FFA Week is a meaningful week for members across our country as we celebrate an organization that is welcoming to all and crucial to developing the next generation of leaders and those who will fill the ever-growing need in the talent pipeline," said National FFA Advisor Dr. Travis Park. "Not only is it an opportunity to share our message with a broader audience, but it's also an opportunity for our FFA chapters and members to celebrate agriculture and agricultural education while thanking their supporters — their local alumni and supporters chapters, agriculture teachers, or local businesses."

National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students and communities. During the week, chapters also give back to their communities through various service projects.

The six National FFA Officers will connect with chapters nationwide throughout the week — delivering keynotes, greetings, workshops and more.

President Amara Jackson will visit with FFA members in Texas and Arkansas. Western Region Vice President Emily Gossett will see FFA members in Florida and Georgia. Eastern Region Vice President Morgan Anderson will visit with FFA members in Iowa and Colorado. Central Region Vice President Kanyon Huntington will visit with FFA members in Kentucky and Virginia. Southern Region Vice President Carter Howell will visit with FFA members in Connecticut and Maryland. Secretary Grant Norfleet will visit with FFA members in Idaho and Alaska.

**Video PSAs for each day can be found here: https://www.ffa.org/national-ffa-week/

**Radio PSAs for FFA Week can be found here, https://www.ffa.org/national-ffa-week/

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees, including the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

Media Contact

Kristy Meyer, National FFA Organization, 317-802-4205, [email protected], FFA.org

