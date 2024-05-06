FFI Launches Budget-Friendly $12 Monthly Insurance for Photographers and Videographers

President and CEO Daryle Stafford said, "Our mission is to provide photographers and videographers with the best liability coverage at the best price whenever they need it. Adding an affordable monthly pricing option to our annual policy extends our mission by creating more flexibility." Post this

Since 2016, Full Frame Insurance's top priority has been its dedication to customer protection. This company has protected over 21,000 photographers and videographers with annual policies that include more than just general liability coverage in order to meet the unique risks faced by photographers and videographers:

Camera Equipment Insurance (Inland Marine): Cameras, tripods, lenses, and other equipment are pricey. Inland marine coverage can refund lost or damaged gear so professionals can quickly return to capturing moments.

"Failure to Deliver" (Professional Liability Insurance): Whether photographers or videographers face criticism for their work or experience faulty memory cards, professional liability can help with negligence lawsuits and claims.

Data Theft Protection (Cyber Liability Insurance): Cyber liability insurance can cover costs and damages from cyber attacks since photographers and videographers store client data on their laptops or business computers.

Additional Insureds: Most venues and events require that photographers or videographers add them as additional insureds. FFI annual policies offer the ability to add from one to unlimited additional insureds for a small fee.

Introducing monthly pricing creates further flexibility for photographers and videographers in the industry seeking the best coverage for themselves.

Product Marketing Manager Robert Lisiecki said, "Our aim is to be the most customer-centric provider. We recognized that paying for the annual policy upfront was challenging, so we improved the process with monthly pricing. This option gives our customers better flexibility so they can focus on building their photography or videography brand."

Full Frame Insurance still offers short-term event coverage for photographers and videographers starting at $59 per event plus the option to add additional insureds for a nominal fee.

For photographers and videographers who need more information, FFI's customer support agents are fully licensed and non-commissioned, so they're ready to answer questions objectively to help customers find the right coverage. Full Frame Insurance received the Best Customer Service Award from Live HelpNow! in February 2024 and Investopedia's best budget photography insurance option in 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.fullframeinsurance.com/

Founded in 2016, Full Frame Insurance (FFI) is a leading provider of insurance solutions for photographers and videographers in all 50 states. This company focuses on delivering the best coverage and service while talking shop with its customers. Acknowledging photographers' and videographers' work and achievements is what sets Full Frame Insurance apart as a trustworthy and innovative insurance provider.

Full Frame Insurance's customer support agents are all based in the U.S. and speak English and Spanish. All customer representatives are fully licensed and non-commissioned to provide the best coverage options and answer any and all questions.

