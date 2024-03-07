FGA Launches "Trashed Ballots" Video Highlighting How Ranked-choice Voting Threatens Election Integrity

"We need to make sure voters and policymakers understand how this un-American voting scheme really works so it doesn't spread any further." - Victoria Eardley Post this

"Our goal is for this video to cut through the clutter and explain how ranked-choice voting—by design—requires trashing ballots to manufacture a fake majority," added Eardley. "We need to make sure that voters and policymakers understand how this unAmerican voting scheme really works so it doesn't spread any further."

According to research from the Foundation for Government Accountability, Maine threw out 8,000 votes in 2018, New York City tossed out 140,000 votes in its 2021 primary, and Alaska tossed out 15,000 votes in 2022.

"The promises and platitudes from ranked-choice voting activists don't match the reality of extreme voter confusion, trashed ballots, and partisan advantage for Democrats," said Eardley. "We need to rip the mask off this trendy scheme from the political Left."

The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) is a non-profit, multi-state think tank that promotes public policy solutions to create opportunities for every American to experience the American Dream. To learn more, visit TheFGA.org.

