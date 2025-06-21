FHI Expands Mission Beyond Staffing to Deliver Full-Spectrum Supply Chain Solutions

"Our mission is no longer just about putting boots on the ground," says Will Seel, Vice President of Business Development and Industry Affairs at FHI. "We're aligning people, processes, and technology to support full-spectrum supply chain performance." Post this

This strategic shift responds directly to the changing priorities of supply chain executives.

According to a recent Gartner survey, 78% of supply chain leaders identified visibility as their number-one priority over the next 12 months. FHI's expanded offerings meet that need through a combination of leadership development, data-driven visibility tools, and flexible labor models.

Among the key solutions now available through FHI:

Leadership Laces: A proprietary, onsite training program that equips warehouse supervisors and frontline leaders with the tools to drive engagement and productivity.

FHI INSITE: A performance visibility platform that gives operations teams real-time insight into workforce output, efficiency trends, and labor optimization opportunities.

Scalable Labor Models: Customizable workforce solutions that flex to meet seasonal, peak, and unexpected demand shifts.

"Customers aren't just looking for headcount anymore—they're looking for strategic partners who see the big picture and can help them execute," Seel adds. "That's where FHI comes in. We bring over 30 years of experience, a hands-on approach, and a commitment to operational excellence that goes far beyond staffing."

With rising customer expectations, SKU proliferation, and workforce constraints shaping the industry, FHI is positioning itself as a new kind of partner for distribution leaders—one that understands the operational realities of modern supply chains and is equipped to help navigate them.

About FHI

FHI is a national supply chain solutions provider with over 30 years of experience optimizing warehouse operations. FHI partners with leading brands to provide scalable labor, onsite management, and technology that drives transparency and productivity across the supply chain.

