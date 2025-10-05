FHI Launches True Full-Service 3PL Warehouse Management--So You Can Focus on Growth, Not Operations

FHI has launched its true full-service 3PL warehouse management solution, enabling companies to hand off the entire inbound-to-outbound distribution function while focusing on growth. By embedding leadership, applying lean processes, and driving data-backed results, FHI delivers measurable performance gains while maintaining industry-leading accuracy and efficiency. With its innovative Takeover in Place (TOIP) model, FHI ensures seamless transitions, scalable operations, and full visibility—proving it's more than a vendor, it's a strategic partner in supply chain success.
RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FHI, a leading provider of supply chain labor and managed services, today announces the expansion of its full-service third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse management offering. With FHI as your operational partner—not just a vendor—you can hand off the entire inbound-to-outbound warehouse and distribution function and free your leadership team to focus on business growth.
As companies across industries grapple with rising labor costs, turnover, system complexity, and margin pressure, FHI's 3PL solution stands apart by combining deep operational expertise, data-driven management, and embedded leadership to drive sustainable productivity and cost reduction.
Key Benefits: Productivity, Efficiency & Lower Overhead
- Turnkey operations management: FHI handles every warehouse function—receiving, put-away, picking/packing, loading/unloading, returns processing, and more.
- Seamless transition with TOIP: FHI's growing Warehouse Takeover in Place (TOIP) model enables clients to retain their facility, WMS, and ownership structure while embedding FHI's team and process discipline to improve performance without disruption.
- Scalable, lean, KPI-driven: FHI's approach incorporates lean principles, continuous improvement, and transparent metrics. Customers get full visibility, not black box solutions.
Market Need & Industry Validation
The demand for strong, accountable 3PL partners has never been greater. In the 2025 NTT DATA 3PL Study, 82% of shippers say 3PLs improve customer service, 66% say they cut total costs, and 68% credit 3PLs with contributing to competitiveness.
Meanwhile, labor volatility is crippling internal warehouse models. As FHI observed in its recent analysis, operators are migrating toward TOIP or hybrid models to maintain control while scaling efficiently.
Call to Action & Additional Reading
To learn more about FHI's 3PL warehouse management services, visit:
https://www.fhiworks.com/services/3pl-third-party-logistics
To read more about FHI's TOIP (Take Over in Place) methodology, see:
https://www.fhiworks.com/resource-library/warehouse-takeover-in-place-toip-how-it-works-why-its-growing
About FHI
FHI specializes in supply chain labor, managed operations, and end-to-end warehouse solutions. With 30+ years of experience across facilities from 200,000 to 1.5 million square feet, FHI helps its customers transform their distribution operations, reduce risk, and improve profitability.
