FHI Launches True Full-Service 3PL Warehouse Management--So You Can Focus on Growth, Not Operations

The best partnerships in logistics are not transactional—they're transformational. By stepping in as your full warehouse operations partner, you gain an ally committed to performance, not just fulfilling a contract, said Gregory Galanis, Marketing Lead of FHI. Post this

Key Benefits: Productivity, Efficiency & Lower Overhead

Turnkey operations management: FHI handles every warehouse function—receiving, put-away, picking/packing, loading/unloading, returns processing, and more.

Seamless transition with TOIP: FHI's growing Warehouse Takeover in Place (TOIP) model enables clients to retain their facility, WMS, and ownership structure while embedding FHI's team and process discipline to improve performance without disruption.

Scalable, lean, KPI-driven: FHI's approach incorporates lean principles, continuous improvement, and transparent metrics. Customers get full visibility, not black box solutions.

Market Need & Industry Validation

The demand for strong, accountable 3PL partners has never been greater. In the 2025 NTT DATA 3PL Study, 82% of shippers say 3PLs improve customer service, 66% say they cut total costs, and 68% credit 3PLs with contributing to competitiveness.

Meanwhile, labor volatility is crippling internal warehouse models. As FHI observed in its recent analysis, operators are migrating toward TOIP or hybrid models to maintain control while scaling efficiently.

Call to Action & Additional Reading

To learn more about FHI's 3PL warehouse management services, visit:

https://www.fhiworks.com/services/3pl-third-party-logistics

To read more about FHI's TOIP (Take Over in Place) methodology, see:

https://www.fhiworks.com/resource-library/warehouse-takeover-in-place-toip-how-it-works-why-its-growing

About FHI

FHI specializes in supply chain labor, managed operations, and end-to-end warehouse solutions. With 30+ years of experience across facilities from 200,000 to 1.5 million square feet, FHI helps its customers transform their distribution operations, reduce risk, and improve profitability.

Media Contact

Gregory Galanis, Freight Handlers, Inc. (FHI), 1 9846000649, [email protected], https://www.fhiworks.com/

SOURCE Freight Handlers, Inc. (FHI)