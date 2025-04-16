FHU Appoints Adam Cross Associate Vice President for University Advancement

"I'm honored to serve in this new role and to continue working with our incredible alumni and supporters who love FHU, our students, and the Lord." Post this

A 2007 graduate of FHU with a degree in management, Cross joined the university's development team in 2019, working primarily with donors and alumni in West Tennessee, North Mississippi, Western Kentucky and Missouri. He played key roles in initiatives such as the FHU Benefit Dinner, the President's Council and the FHU NEXT Capital Campaign. Many projects allowed him to assist families in creating scholarships to honor and memorialize loved ones, a process that he says he found especially rewarding.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to serve FHU as the associate vice president for advancement and to continue working under the tremendous leadership of Senior Vice President Dave Clouse," Cross shared. "I am exceedingly grateful for Kyle Lamb's years of leadership and for Dr. Milton Sewell's mentorship since I first returned to campus."

Since his promotion in November, Cross has maintained his focus on fundraising excellence while working closely with university leadership to advance long-term institutional goals.

"I'm honored to serve in this new role and to continue working with our incredible alumni and supporters who love FHU, our students, and the Lord," Cross said. "We have a great team in Advancement and Community Engagement, and I look forward to carrying on the momentum of the FHU NEXT Campaign, which is transforming the FHU campus in amazing ways. This has been made possible thanks to the hard work of our team and the generosity of so many wonderful people."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

