FHU Appoints Kaylan Stewart Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management

Kaylan's impact on FHU has been significant, and with her new appointment, we look forward to continued success for FHU.

Senior Vice President Dave Clouse also shared his confidence in Stewart's abilities. "Kaylan brings a strong work ethic along with excellent problem solving and strategic skills on top of 10 years of experience and knowledge of all aspects of enrollment," he said. "In addition, she loves FHU, is a proven leader and is trusted and appreciated by our team."

Sharing her excitement and gratitude, Stewart remarked, "From the moment I stepped on FHU's campus as a student in 2008, I knew that I was somewhere special. I immediately felt a sense of belonging, of possibility, of hope and of home. I look forward to working with the Student Financial Services and Admissions teams to continue to cultivate those feelings for new students and their families. I am humbled and honored to continue to work with the FHU Enrollment Management team in this new role and am grateful for the opportunity and am excited about the future of this team!"

Stewart will succeed Joe Askew, who has led FHU enrollment management for more than 18 years. "Joe's calm, relentless and forward-thinking leadership in enrollment management during the most challenging and turbulent times in the industry has positioned FHU for continued success," Clouse added. "Freed-Hardeman is thankful for his years of service."

