FHU Appoints New Director of Graduate Programs in Business

"With her professional experience and recent dissertation in digital marketing, Dr. Roberson is perfectly suited to help lead a new marketing and communication strategy to increase graduate enrollment in our online MBA program." Tweet this

The new director came to FHU with considerable business experience, including a stint as marketing manager for Younger Associates and as owner of her own business, K&R Promotions, specializing in small business marketing consulting.

"With her professional experience and recent dissertation in digital marketing, Dr. Roberson is perfectly suited to help lead a new marketing and communication strategy to increase graduate enrollment in our online MBA program," College of Business Dean Matt Vega said.

Dr. Roberson states, "I look forward to building upon the success of the College of Business graduate programs: business administration, fraud accounting and healthcare administration. By their senior year, approximately 45 percent of our business undergraduates are also enrolled in one of FHU's three graduate business joint degree programs. And the more executive student seeking a mission-forward online MBA will benefit from our faith-based courses and mentorship opportunities."

Freed-Hardeman University's Master of Business Administration graduates posted exceptional scores on the Uniform CPA Examination, according to the most recent data, 2019-20, from the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy. FHU MBA grads' average score across all tests was 73.9, surpassing every university in the state save one: Vanderbilt University. In addition, the newest graduate program in the College of Business is the B.B.A./M.S. in Accounting and Fraud Examination, a five-year, 150-hour, joint baccalaureate and Master of Science degrees program.

The College of Business is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) for the MBA and the BBA in accounting, finance, management and marketing. It is in the process of seeking ACBSP accreditation for its newer programs, including the BBA in sport administration, financial planning and business analytics as well as its MBA in healthcare administration and M.S. in accounting and fraud examination. Accrediting over 300 institutions, ACBSP is the leading specialized accreditation association for business education.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Freed-Hardeman University, 731-608-7650, [email protected], fhu.edu

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University