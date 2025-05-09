FHU Associates to Host Jane Austen-Inspired Victorian Tea Party

"From the menu to the activities, we want to make sure that each guest enjoys an afternoon of stepping into the past to make some sweet memories of their own." Post this

"Springtime brings all sorts of beautiful things for us to enjoy, and our tea party tradition has become a lovely addition to each May," said Tea Party Co-Chair Kristen Hicks. "Every detail is carefully crafted by our steering committee. From the menu to the activities, we want to make sure that each guest enjoys an afternoon of stepping into the past to make some sweet memories of their own."

One of the Associates' most popular fundraising events of the year, the annual tea party offers a perfect spring afternoon outing for mothers and daughters, friends or even dads and daughters. Guests are encouraged—but not required—to dress in their favorite tea party or vintage attire. Professional individual and family portraits will be available on site to capture the moment.

This year's full afternoon tea menu is inspired by the characters, settings and tastes found in the novels of Austen. Tea options include: Sense and SensibiliTEA, a delicate white tea with hints of peach and apricot; Pemberley Blend, a robust and malty black tea; and Mango Persuasion, a lightly sweetened fruity iced tea.

Each guest will also receive a mix of sweet and savory food delicacies, including: Tea Party Cucumber Sandwiches, Mrs. Elton's Smoked Turkey Sandwiches, Mrs. Bennett's Traditional Cream Scones with Strawberry Jam and Mock Devonshire Cream, Cheddar and Sage Scones with Fanny's Fig Butter, Lydia's Chocolate Indulgences, Pistachio Cream Hearts, Emma's Spring Pea Tarts, Rosemary Parmesan Shortbread and Lizzy's Lemon Raspberry Possets.

Gluten-free options are available, and allowances can be made for nut allergies. Simply note these preferences when purchasing tickets.

Throughout the Hardeman House and its grounds, guests can explore a variety of Jane Austen-themed activities before or after their tea time. Learn more about the author's life and works, enjoy literary games and hands-on crafts, and step into the period with hats, gloves, and vintage dress-up pieces for fun photo opportunities. Young guests can design their own Regency fashions and create decorative fans in kid-friendly spaces. Guests can also browse the Tea Boutique, offering a selection of teas, teapots and cups, jewelry, children's items and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults ($28 at the door) and $18 for children ages 3-10 ($21 at the door). Children ages two and under are free. For tickets and event details, please visit fhu.edu/teaparty. For updates and photos, follow along at facebook.com/avictorianteaparty.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

