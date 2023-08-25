FHU Business Students Receive A Million Dollar Experience

By continuing to refine its investment strategies, staying at the forefront of emerging trends and upholding the highest ethical standards, the team is poised to build upon its impressive track record. Tweet this

For the Hatchetts, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, the decision to invest in Freed-Hardeman University students

sprang from a desire "to mentor young Christians who are strong in faith and strong in business. We want more

business leaders who are Christians," Rob Hatchett said. A 2003 graduate of FHU, he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance.

"I wish there had been an investment team when I was a student," he said. "It has been a joy to work with the Hatchetts. They have regularly video conferenced into our meetings and attended in person several times," Jay Satterfield, chief investment officer and faculty leader for the investment team, said. "They are an excellent resource for us, not just around the idea of investments, but also in the areas of leadership, maintaining

Christian values in the workplace and exploring how to look past a company's press release and marketing information."

"Looking ahead, the Hatchett Investment Team remains committed to delivering exceptional performance, fostering innovation and contributing to the broader investment community," Satterfield said. "By continuing to refine its investment strategies, staying at the forefront of emerging trends and upholding the highest ethical standards, the team is poised to build upon its impressive track record."

Members of the investment team are selected from junior and senior business majors who apply for the position. The 2022-23 investment team members were: David Clayton, a financial planning major, New Albany, Mississippi; Bowman Blocker, a finance major, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Aleksa Pesic, a business analytics major, Pancevo, Serbia; and six accounting majors: Jacksen Eddy, Charlestown, Indiana; Nathan Brown, Manchester, Tennessee; Matthew Ray, Benton, Kentucky; Anna Zondervan, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Hailey Harrington, Nashville, Tennessee; and Samuel Matthews, Huntsville, Alabama.

Leading the investment team for Fall 2023 are fund manager Matthan Smith, an accounting and financial planning major, Nashville, Tennessee, and investment strategist Tyler Stafko, a sports administration and business analytics major, Freeburg, Illinois. Analysts are Justin Whitman, accounting, Pleasant View, Tennessee; Kylee McKee, accounting, Lewisville, Texas; Chris Goodrich, sports administration, Humboldt, Tennessee; Barrett Price, business administration and marketing, Selmer, Tennessee; Thomas Hastings, finance and

business administration, Franklin, Tennessee; Joao Brandao, sports administration, Niterói, Rio, Brazil; Garrett Herndon, accounting, Hazel, Kentucky; Kara Lane, accounting and finance, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Will Rivers, finance and business administration, Columbia, Tennessee.

In addition to Satterfield, Michael Prentice, finance instructor, works with the team.

FHU's investment team began in 2007, when Jim Clayton, chairman of Clayton Bancorp at the time, provided the

initial investment.

