FHU Celebrates the Reopening of Hall-Roland Hall With Special Ribbon Cutting

The building was renamed Hall-Roland during homecoming celebrations in 1958 in order to honor W. Claude Hall, former FHU president, and C.P. Roland, former FHU dean, for their lifelong dedication to the school. Several members of the Hall and Roland families were in attendance at the reopening ceremony, and Hall's grandson, John Robert Hall, also shared stories of the close friendship between the two namesake educators and preachers.

In conjunction with E&T Contracting, renovations to the dormitory began in the summer of 2023 and concluded in time to welcome students for the Fall 2024 semester. First Lady Tracie Shannon served as interior designer of the project and aimed to honor the historical aspects of the 103-year-old building, while simultaneously making it comfortable and functional for the 21st century.

Residents now enjoy updated dorm rooms, bathrooms, communal sunrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a beautifully decorated lobby. Also updated was the building's lower level, currently offering space for the Veterans Resource Center and ROTC offices, as well as providing a home base for FHU's newly instituted Esports program.

Mrs. Shannon spoke about her goals in decorating the space, including the incorporation of original art pieces by alumna Jennalyn Krulish Speer ('10). "Hall-Roland already is, and always has been, a beautiful building, and we wanted to accentuate that," she said. "But we also wanted the decor to incorporate the three pillars of our mission—faith, scholarship and service—so that every day when the girls walk in and out of the dorm they are reminded of that. Jennalyn generously contributed four original paintings: three that represent these three pillars and one that represents the beauty of community life in the dorm. She captured these elements beautifully, and we are so thankful to her."

During a tour of the building, reactions by visitors and students alike were overwhelmingly positive. "I love it!" junior April James said. "It's so nice, and we have so much space. My favorite part is the sunroom. Plenty of light comes in there, and it's just a nice quiet space to go talk on the phone, study or do homework."

The impressive history of the building doesn't go unnoticed for many students. "I like that they kept the integrity and the old feeling of the building, but they made it really nice and new," said freshman Michala Wells. "It's so inviting, and our friends can come and hang out here."

Mary Burleson, also a freshman resident, agrees. "I just love how cozy it is and how much this feels like a home. A lot of us are super close, so it's just fun to hang out and be together." For the thousands of young women who have called Hall-Roland home over the years, the precious memories made within those walls are what will stand the test of time.

Though she was unable to attend in person, 91-year-old former dorm resident Joyce Steakley French even shared some of her own special memories from her time in a lower level corner room in 1952. "I loved my room. I loved my roommate. We decorated our room with matching bedspreads and curtains. One of the things I enjoyed about our dorm was when we all gathered together in our pajamas to have our evening devotionals. This meant so much to me."

Modern building updates now ensure that special memories will continue to be made for many years to come.

