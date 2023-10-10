FHU Family to Celebrate a "Time to Remember" for Homecoming Nov. 10-12

"As is reflected in this year's homecoming theme — Time to Remember — we all need moments that remind us to pause from our routines and to-do lists and remember the blessings and friendships God has given us." Tweet this

Social clubs will compete for the FHU Amy Glass Homecoming Spirit Trophy with a variety of events. Club members will paint window murals for "Paint It Up!," create cheerleading routines for "Cheer It Up!," compete in flag football for "Puff It Up!," meet on the basketball court for "Hoop It Up!," collect cans of food for "Can It Up!" and construct parade floats for "Float It Up!" In addition to these competitive events, clubs will also participate in a campus-wide singing for "Sing It Up!"

Through "Can It Up!" students will collect donations for the Chester County High School Eagles Edge. Last year, clubs collected around 5,000 cans of food for donation to local charities.

Daily chapel programs will take on special focus each day during homecoming week, beginning with a presentation of the homecoming court Monday, Nov. 6. Alumni will return to speak Tuesday, Nov. 7, through Thursday, Nov. 9, and chapel Friday, Nov. 10, will honor those who have sacrificed for their country with a Veterans Day presentation.

Heading into the weekend, many events will welcome FHU alumni and friends back to their college home. Friday, Nov. 10, is ALUMination Day, when alumni return to share their expertise and experience with various classes. Graduating classes from '83, '93, '03 and '13 will gather for a coffee and dessert reception on Friday as well as a reunion brunch on Saturday. Alumni parents and grandparents of first-time students are invited to participate in the FHU Legacy pinning ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. in Chapel Hall. Those planning to attend must email [email protected] before Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, a special 40th anniversary reunion of the Sonshine Singers will take place throughout the day on Saturday, with plans for a breakfast/devotional, luncheon, afternoon rehearsal session and an evening Chapel Hall singing (led by Sonshine Singers alumni). For more information or to register, visit fhu.edu/homecoming.

Prospective students are the key audience for Saturday's Maroon and Gold Day when high school juniors and seniors are offered a glimpse of college life at FHU. Those planning to attend should register online at fhu.edu/maroonandgold.

A new opportunity for prospective Bible majors, especially those interested in ministry, will take place on Friday morning, Nov. 10. FHU's first ever Next Level Bible Scholars Competition will be open to any high school seniors who plan to major in ministry. The top five participants will receive full-tuition scholarships as Bible majors at FHU. This is an invitation-only event, but interested participants may contact organizers by emailing [email protected].

Quality musical and theatrical performances will welcome guests of all ages throughout the weekend. First, FHU Chorale will present their annual homecoming concert Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in the Draughon Center for the Musical Arts (second floor). Meanwhile, FHU Theatre will present "A Christmas Carol" Nov. 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12. Tickets are available at fhu.edu/theatre.

Saturday, Nov. 4, will kick off homecoming student activities with the Buster Bowl, a popular second annual student football competition with FHU hosting Union University. The game will begin at 7 p.m. at Jackson Christian School's Southern Capital Field at Ronnie Fowler Stadium. Tailgating before the game will start at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, fans will gather in celebration of FHU Lion/Lady Lion Basketball season with a Maroon Madness event at 9 p.m. in Brewer Sports Center.

The Lady Lions will face off against UT-Southern Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m., while the Lions will take on Tougaloo College at 4 p.m., all on the Smith-Kirk Court in Brewer Sports Center. Halftime of the Lady Lion game will include presentation of the Lions' conference championship rings, while halftime of the Lions' game will include a cheerleader performance, an introduction of the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees, and a presentation of the Lady Lion conference championship rings.

The 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame dinner and ceremony will be held in the Auxiliary Gym of Brewer Sports Center Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. This year's inductees are Caitlyn (Carter) Vega (softball 2015-18), Easton Lavelle (golf 2015-18) and Simbarashe Zvaita (men's soccer 2008-11).

An annual 5K for the Children, hosted by Dr. Matt Barker's small group communication class, will commence Saturday, Nov. 11, at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Five Wells Field. More than 130 registrants participated last year, which allowed the class to donate $8,600 to the Chester County Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

If all these special events are still not enough, the week will also include the homecoming court coronation, spirit award presentations, an FHU Block Party, a chance to visit FHU's new store The Belfry (open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11), visiting food trucks and warm meals in Wallace-Gano Dining Hall.

The weekend will conclude with an annual homecoming worship service Sunday morning, 9 a.m., in Loyd Auditorium. President David R. Shannon will speak.

"As is reflected in this year's homecoming theme — Time to Remember — we all need moments that remind us to pause from our routines and to-do lists and remember the blessings and friendships God has given us," Shannon said. "Homecoming provides the perfect opportunity for alumni to gather with lifelong friends, for current students to create memories they'll cherish, for family and friends to celebrate with current FHU students, and for prospective students to envision themselves in their college home. We can't wait to see you on campus in November!"

For more information, latest updates or to purchase tickets for events, individuals may visit fhu.edu/homecoming or facebook.com/freedhardeman.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Freed-Hardeman University, 731-608-7650, [email protected], fhu.edu

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University