FHU Hosts "One More Light" Event to Highlight Suicide Prevention

Junior social work major Makenna Minor, one of the student organizers of the event, said, "Students seem to want to talk about it. This kind of event brings a dark and heavy topic onto the center stage and helps foster a sense of community and a sense of security that you always have someone to lean on. We have a responsibility to our brothers and sisters in Christ to be vulnerable first and draw them out to help them."

"One More Light" invited students to the FHU Commons on a come-and-go basis between dinner, late study sessions and evening classes. This free event included brief messages by organizers, a song by the FHU Chorale, personal reflections, prayers and honest conversations about a difficult topic. The main focus of the event was the lighting of luminaries, each containing messages of hope or sentimental statements, that were placed around the edge of the FHU Commons as the sun went down – a reminder that every life has meaning and that in every crisis there is hope.

"[The event] opened my eyes a lot to those who struggle with [suicide] or have been indirectly affected by it," FHU senior psychology major LeighAnn Dugger said. "This event is one of the few things that have informed me on the matter very well."

While Dr. Chris Creecy and Dr. Nadine McNeal were responsible for the staff organization and administration, the event was largely organized by the students in the Student Psych and Social Work Students in Action (SWSA) clubs. Students from both clubs ran booths at the event that shared ways to access Tennessee mental health resources, information on stress relief techniques, group sharing and resources for grief and bereavement.

Both the Psych and Social Work Clubs run events during the semester for the benefit of their members and the FHU student community. SWSA visits Southern Oaks Assisted Living Center to play games and spend time with the residents every week. The Psych Club has plans for hosting campus wide stress relief activities and hosting a professional guest speaker later in the semester.

