FHU Introduces New Certificate in Counseling for Church Leaders

Consisting of six total courses, the program will include a combination of counseling and Bible instruction and will be conducted 100% online, mixing synchronous and asynchronous learning options for maximum flexibility. Anyone with a completed undergraduate or graduate degree is eligible to participate, and cohorts from the same congregation are highly encouraged. Classes will maintain a practical focus in order to equip leaders with real-world tools for care and referral.

Throughout the program, participants will learn from licensed counselors and experienced ministry professionals to gain critical skills necessary to address mental health needs or other common life struggles. Church leaders of all positions may benefit by strengthening their own ministry with deeper understanding and compassion, learning how to care for the whole person—spiritually, emotionally and mentally.

For more information about graduate certificates in counseling or to submit an application, visit fhu.edu/graduate-certificate-programs-in-counseling.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

