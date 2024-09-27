FHU President David R. Shannon Appoints Dr. LeAnn Davis as Freed-Hardeman University Vice President for Academics

"Her love for Freed-Hardeman is genuine, and her heart for academics can never be questioned." Post this

The new academic programs include nursing (A.A. to B.S.N. degree), physical therapy assistant, B.S. in communication sciences and disorders, Master of Science in exercise science and rehabilitation, B.A. in law and politics, B.S. in cybersecurity, B.S./B.A. in interactive digital design, Bachelor of Fine Arts, B.S. in computer science engineering, B.A. in photography and the creation of the Legacy Jazz and Symphonic Bands.

Since Davis's appointment as dean, endowed funding for the College of Arts and Sciences has increased by approximately 300%. Her love of teaching is evident in the fact that she has continued to teach two to three classes each semester throughout her tenure as dean and associate vice president.

"Her faith is strong, her compassion is evident, and her leadership is respected," Shannon continued. "Her love for Freed-Hardeman is genuine, and her heart for academics can never be questioned. Her professionalism, coupled with her compassion for others and her love for education, has blessed FHU for 25 years."

Davis expressed her gratitude for the new opportunity and her hopes for the future of the school. "It is an honor to serve as vice president of academics at Freed-Hardeman University," she said. "God has truly blessed FHU with an exceptional team of faculty and staff, and I am excited to work with my colleagues, as we continue our mission of serving our students."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Freed-Hardeman University, 731-608-7650, [email protected], fhu.edu

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University