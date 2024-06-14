FHU Spring Commencement Honors Graduates, Looks to the Future

"Graduation should not be the end of your educational journey but rather the beginning of a lifelong pursuit of knowledge and wisdom." Post this

Scott E. Latham, president and CEO of the Alabama Bankers Association and chairman of the FHU Board of Trustees, delivered the commencement address. In an address filled with practical life advice and encouragement, Latham challenged graduates to remember the power of faith, show character and integrity, overcome challenges and doubt, grab hold of the good and find purpose in serving others.

"Focus on growing a well-rounded you," he said. "Remember your personal and spiritual growth knows no bounds. Graduation should not be the end of your educational journey but rather the beginning of a lifelong pursuit of knowledge and wisdom."

Outside of banking, Latham prioritizes education and community service. He serves as chairman of FHU's Board of Trustees, and he has been involved with organizations such as Agape of Central Alabama and Lads to Leaders and Leaderettes.

Following the presentation of diplomas, Dr. Charles Vires Jr., provost and vice president for academics, announced the recipient of the 2024 Faculty Scholarship Leadership Medal. Each spring since 1938, the FHU faculty has awarded this medal to the student in the graduating class who possesses to the highest degree the following attributes: ability, quality of work, accuracy, love of knowledge and leadership. This year's recipient was Katie Stickels.

Stickels, a summa cum laude graduate with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and a minor in art, impressed her professors by consistently performing at the highest academic level while also walking quietly and humbly around her peers. Focusing on kidney research, she spent two summers with the University of Alabama at Birmingham research program, and she joined Harvard University's summer research program in 2023.

As a student, Stickels presented research at various conferences across the country for multiple universities, served the chemistry department as a tutor and supplementary instructor, and was involved with FHU's Student Government Association. She also worked with remote area medical assistants, volunteered at Rainbow Riding Academy to assist children with special needs, volunteered at the Kirkland Cancer Center, and worked with the program And You Clothed Me to provide clean clothes for children in need.

"The entire undergraduate career of our recipient is an outstanding display of academic prowess and fearlessness balanced with a life that models the gentle servant heart and abundant love of our savior," Vires said.

Shannon's final message to the graduates was a challenge filled with love and hope: "I charge you today to live your life for God's glory. Live and speak truth in love. Go out and change the world in ways that can be measured in eternity. You've made a powerful impact on this place, but through all the transitions, continue to do that throughout your life and let's enjoy eternity together. May God bless you, class of 2024."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

