FHU Students Select Class Representatives to Serve on 2023 Homecoming Court

Representatives from the junior class are Rachel Hibbett, a public relations major from Henderson, Tennessee; Riya Key, an accounting major from Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Ben Rivers, an accounting and finance major from Columbia, Tennessee; and Campbell Scott, a biology major from Jackson, Tennessee.

Those chosen as sophomore representatives are Morgan Hankins, a nursing major from Benton, Missouri; Kanvas Phelps, a public relations and photography major from Columbia, Tennessee; Seth Miller, a Bible ministry major from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and Michael Moon, a youth ministry major from Martin, Tennessee.

Lastly, representing the freshman class are Anna Claire Butt, a communication sciences and disorder major from Columbia, Tennessee; Ella Daniels, an early childhood education major from Columbia, Tennessee; Sager Blackman, a cybersecurity major from Lithia, Florida; and Daniel Savage, currently undecided on a major and from Louisville, Kentucky.

This year's homecoming theme is "Time to Remember" and will take place Nov. 4-12. FHU alumni, families and visitors from around the country will be present to witness the homecoming court's presentation and subsequent coronation of king and queen during a week full of activities. The entire schedule of events can be found at fhu.edu/homecoming/schedule.

Freed-Hardeman University's mission is to help students develop their God-given talents and deepen their faith by providing them an education founded in faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

