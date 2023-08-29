FHU Students Spread God's Love on Spring Break Mission Trips

I think the trip helped students step into more leadership roles and set a good example. Tweet this

One particular encounter touched the hearts of many on the trip. "In one home there was a young girl who was a stroke victim, and she wanted a Baby Yoda plush doll. Some of the students made the trip into the city, about an hour away, and found one to buy for her. We were all moved," Gough said.

Members of Sigma Rho spent time at Seamark Ranch in Green Cove Springs, Florida. The experience was so enjoyable for students Bethany McGee and Hannah Howell that they plan to return next year. Seamark Ranch is a Christian home to nurture and support children from families in crisis."

"I never realized how much a place like that could impact kids. We think this can be an opportunity for us to return continuously and build a relationship with Seamark because they really did touch our hearts while we were there," McGee said.

Xi Chi Delta traveled to the Navajo nation in Kayenta, Arizona, where they packed goodie bags and fellowshipped with the residents in the area. "It was a great opportunity for the whole group to experience a different culture," Makenna Minor said.

