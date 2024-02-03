FHU to Celebrate the Fine and Performing Arts at Tupelo's Link Centre, Feb. 17

"The talented artists and musicians from Freed-Hardeman are sure to be an artistic treat for the Tupelo community." Post this

The talents of around 75 students will be showcased during the evening's activities.

Emma Kate Garrett, a senior majoring in business administration, is looking forward to sharing her musical talents with a wider audience. "This is an amazing opportunity and I want to make the best of it! It means the world that the FHU jazz band is getting to participate in something like this. I have spent my five years here hoping we would have a band program, and it is such a blessing to see our hard work come to fruition," she said.

Luke Gibbs, a freshman history major, also has personal reasons to look forward to the event. "It is an important experience for me, especially since I used to live in the Starkville area, and I have a deep connection with that area of Mississippi," he said. "I am looking forward to being back and showing what we have to offer here."

For those in attendance, the evening's reception will include light refreshments, beverages and exciting giveaways – including FHU scholarships and a sponsorship for The Celebration at the Ryman: FHU's 60th Anniversary of the Benefit Dinner.

"We're really grateful to Chris Hallmark and the Link Centre for giving Freed-Hardeman University's fine and performing arts students a beautiful venue in which to shine," said FHU Theatre Director Cliff Thompson. "We look forward to making new friends in the arts community in Tupelo! We also have a lot of friends in north Mississippi, and we're excited to connect with them."

Admission to "FHU at the Link!" is free, but visitors are asked to RSVP to the event by emailing [email protected].

