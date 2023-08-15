F&I Sentinel Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Company ranks #1259 overall and #74 in the financial services sector
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F&I Sentinel, a leading provider of compliance solutions to the auto finance industry in connection with finance and insurance (F&I) products, is proud to announce its inaugural inclusion on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, a widely recognized measure of entrepreneurial success. F&I Sentinel ranked #1259 on the 2023 list and #74 in its industry, a testament to the company's impressive growth and unwavering commitment to excellence.
The list, compiled annually for over 40 years by Inc. Magazine, ranks the most successful and dynamic private businesses in the United States. The rankings from Inc. are the most comprehensive evaluation of entrepreneurial growth and in past years have included giants like Facebook, Microsoft, and Oracle.
"It's a true honor to have our success recognized by being included in this year's list," said Stephen McDaniel, CEO of F&I Sentinel. "Our success is directly attributed to the quality of our solutions, the strength of our relationships, and our commitment to our customers' success. We're tremendously proud of this recognition – but even more, we're grateful for the opportunity to serve our clients, protect consumers, and contribute to the dynamic and evolving auto finance industry."
Launched in 2019, F&I Sentinel partners with a majority of the top 15 automotive lenders in the United States to provide turn-key and comprehensive compliance and risk mitigation solutions for the financing and resolution of F&I products.
"We celebrate this honor with every one of our team members, who work hard every day to provide our customers with the highest levels of satisfaction, operational excellence, and innovation. And, of course, we thank our customers for placing their trust in us," added McDaniel.
"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. is quite an accomplishment and cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "It takes special skills, operational excellence, and determination. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
