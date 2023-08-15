F&I Sentinel Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"We're proud of this recognition – but even more, we're grateful for the opportunity to serve our clients, protect consumers, and contribute to the evolving auto finance industry." Stephen McDaniel, CEO of F&I Sentinel Tweet this

"It's a true honor to have our success recognized by being included in this year's list," said Stephen McDaniel, CEO of F&I Sentinel. "Our success is directly attributed to the quality of our solutions, the strength of our relationships, and our commitment to our customers' success. We're tremendously proud of this recognition – but even more, we're grateful for the opportunity to serve our clients, protect consumers, and contribute to the dynamic and evolving auto finance industry."

Launched in 2019, F&I Sentinel partners with a majority of the top 15 automotive lenders in the United States to provide turn-key and comprehensive compliance and risk mitigation solutions for the financing and resolution of F&I products.

"We celebrate this honor with every one of our team members, who work hard every day to provide our customers with the highest levels of satisfaction, operational excellence, and innovation. And, of course, we thank our customers for placing their trust in us," added McDaniel.

"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. is quite an accomplishment and cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "It takes special skills, operational excellence, and determination. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

