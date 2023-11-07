FiberGuide Unveils 2024 OTT Optical Network Training Workshops

Northern Virginia's FiberGuide has unveiled its 2024 schedule for cutting-edge OTT optical network training workshops, set to take place in Arlington and McLean, Virginia during the first half of the year. The company offers comprehensive courses, including Optical Network Associate (CONA) and Optical Network Engineer (CONE), aimed at preparing professionals to meet the demands of the evolving optical communication landscape.
ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FiberGuide, a prominent training and consulting company headquartered in Northern Virginia, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated schedule for its cutting-edge OTT optical network training workshops set to take place in the first half of 2024. These intensive 5-day career development training workshops will be hosted in the vibrant locales of Arlington and McLean, Virginia. Practicing and prospective optical network engineers alike are encouraged to explore the FiberGuide Optical Network training page for comprehensive event details.
FiberGuide is renowned for its array of OTT optical network training courses, including the Optical Network Associate (CONA) and the Optical Network Engineer (CONE) programs. The foundation CONA course is specially crafted for optical network planners, project managers, and network operation personnel. It delves into the essential aspects of optical communications, encompassing fiber optics and transmission systems employing direct detection technology. The CONA curriculum extensively covers networks based on single channels or multiple channels such as SWDM, LAN-WDM, CWDM, and DWDM. It brings real-world applications like 5G transport, data center inter-connects, long-haul links and networks to the forefront, providing invaluable case studies during the CONA workshops. Delegates will also gain in-depth knowledge about meeting network performance requirements and effectively mitigating fiber impairments, including challenges like chromatic dispersion, polarization mode dispersion, and non-linear impairments.
For those looking to elevate their expertise to the next level, FiberGuide offers the OTT CONE training workshops. Here, delegates explore a realm beyond CONA, where they delve into the transformative power of coherent detection and digital signal processing in the world of optical communications. The program focuses on enabling higher data rates per channel, such as 100Gb/s, 400Gb/s, 800Gb/s, and beyond. Understanding the modifications required for DWDM systems to operate at these advanced data rates is a central theme of the CONE course. Delegates also gain insights into the synergy between optical and electronic technologies that play a pivotal role in overcoming limitations in high-performance optical networks. Additionally, the program delves into the significance of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and its implications in facilitating open systems, including open optical line systems, Open ROADMs, and white-box solutions.
Notably, the CONA, CONE, and several other training programs are developed by Optical Technology Training (OTT) and licensed to course delivery partners worldwide. FiberGuide proudly stands as one of the two OTT-licensed partners in North America, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier optical network education. This partnership model between OTT and its global network of training partners is a robust approach to equipping engineers with the knowledge needed to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of optical communication.
Dr. Jabulani Dhliwayo, Technical Director at FiberGuide, emphasizes the industry's growing need for well-trained and experienced optical network professionals, particularly as the field advances toward ultra-high data rates exceeding 400Gb/s, including 800Gb/s, 1.6Tb/s, and even 3.2Tb/s. "The OTT optical network training programs, supported by an expansive global network of training partners, including FiberGuide, are uniquely poised to meet the industry's training challenges," he explained. The synergy between FiberGuide and OTT positions them at the forefront of empowering professionals to thrive in this dynamic field.
About FiberGuide:
FiberGuide is a leading Northern Virginia-based training and consulting company specializing in state-of-the-art optical network education and consulting. With a firm commitment to equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills to excel in the optical communication landscape, FiberGuide is recognized as one of the key partners of Optical Technology Training (OTT) in North America. Visit our website at https://fiberguide.net for more information.
Media Contact
Jabulani Dhliwayo, FiberGuide, 1 6073771421, [email protected], https://fiberguide.net
SOURCE FiberGuide
Share this article