FiberGuide Unveils 2024 OTT Optical Network Training Workshops

For those looking to elevate their expertise to the next level, FiberGuide offers the OTT CONE training workshops. Here, delegates explore a realm beyond CONA, where they delve into the transformative power of coherent detection and digital signal processing in the world of optical communications. The program focuses on enabling higher data rates per channel, such as 100Gb/s, 400Gb/s, 800Gb/s, and beyond. Understanding the modifications required for DWDM systems to operate at these advanced data rates is a central theme of the CONE course. Delegates also gain insights into the synergy between optical and electronic technologies that play a pivotal role in overcoming limitations in high-performance optical networks. Additionally, the program delves into the significance of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and its implications in facilitating open systems, including open optical line systems, Open ROADMs, and white-box solutions.

Notably, the CONA, CONE, and several other training programs are developed by Optical Technology Training (OTT) and licensed to course delivery partners worldwide. FiberGuide proudly stands as one of the two OTT-licensed partners in North America, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier optical network education. This partnership model between OTT and its global network of training partners is a robust approach to equipping engineers with the knowledge needed to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of optical communication.

Dr. Jabulani Dhliwayo, Technical Director at FiberGuide, emphasizes the industry's growing need for well-trained and experienced optical network professionals, particularly as the field advances toward ultra-high data rates exceeding 400Gb/s, including 800Gb/s, 1.6Tb/s, and even 3.2Tb/s. "The OTT optical network training programs, supported by an expansive global network of training partners, including FiberGuide, are uniquely poised to meet the industry's training challenges," he explained. The synergy between FiberGuide and OTT positions them at the forefront of empowering professionals to thrive in this dynamic field.

FiberGuide is a leading Northern Virginia-based training and consulting company specializing in state-of-the-art optical network education and consulting. With a firm commitment to equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills to excel in the optical communication landscape, FiberGuide is recognized as one of the key partners of Optical Technology Training (OTT) in North America. Visit our website at https://fiberguide.net for more information.

