Fiberify Inc. to Expand into US Market following successes in India

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fiberify, the groundbreaking telecommunications workforce and asset management solution, is revolutionizing the industry with a comprehensive approach tailored for Internet Service Providers (ISPs). With its pioneering two-sided Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, Fiberify addresses the telecom industry's challenge of effectively managing fiber optic and other telecom infrastructure build, maintenance, and ongoing operations at scale. Fiberify's innovative platform offers ISPs a unified solution, empowering them with tools that streamline operations, enhance workforce management, and ensure network health. In an industry where high-quality connectivity is in high demand, Fiberify delivers transformative benefits to telecom operators by simplifying complexity, improving problem source identification (PSI) and mean time to repair (MTTR). This positively impacts customer satisfaction, project management, revenue, operating expenses, and profit margins

Key Benefits of Fiberify:

Enhanced Workforce Management: The platform provides end-to-end visibility, allowing ISPs to efficiently manage their field workforce, leading to improved task execution and productivity.

Optimized Infrastructure Maintenance: Fiberify streamlines construction, monitoring, and maintenance of internet infrastructure like Fiber Optic Cable and Towers, ensuring a reliable network backbone.

Tangible Savings and Efficiency: Fiberify brings a 40% reduction in PSI and MTTR, while also improving productivity of field repair technicians by 20%.

Empowering Field Agents: Field technicians typically experience a marked increase in earnings, improved working conditions, advancement along their career paths, and enhanced morale.

Fiberify's success within the telecommunications sector is already evident through successful partnerships with industry leaders that drive more than half of India's telecom market, affirming the value Fiberify delivers.

Founder/CEO Maheshwar Sriyapu highlights the challenges rural broadband service providers face in connecting digitally divided communities. He emphasizes the need for a comprehensive solution to construct and maintain networks efficiently. Sriyapu states, "Our affordable and sustainable digital end-to-end solution, coupled with local partnerships, represents Fiberify's fundamental shift in optimizing workforce management and ensuring network health."

Pending contracts totaling approximately $15 million over the next 24 months signify a remarkable fourfold growth trajectory for Fiberify. The company's expansion into global markets, including requests from operators in North America and Europe, underscores its universal appeal.

Maheshwar Sriyapu spearheads Fiberify's expansion in the United States, with a specific focus on supporting initiatives such as the $44 billion Broadband Equity and Access (BEAD) Program. Joining him are distinguished industry leaders:

Bill Narin , Chief Revenue Officer, based in Silicon Valley, CA

, Chief Revenue Officer, based in Silicon Valley, CA Miq Millman, Chief Strategic Officer, based in Portland, OR

Gopa Sheppillayar, Chief Information and Security Officer, based in Silicon Valley, CA

Deepak Patil , Vice President of Software Engineering, based in Bangalore, India

Maheshwar Sriyapu remarks, "This proven team, coupled with Fiberify's innovative 'construct and maintenance solution in a box' offered as a freemium SaaS service, positions us to significantly influence the US telecommunications landscape."

The Fiberify US team is dedicated to revolutionizing telecommunications operations, enhancing efficiency, and providing unparalleled value to US telco operators and consumers. Fiberify's mobile assistant serves as a real-time bridge between operators in the field and back-office management, ensuring streamlined operations and improved decision-making.

Fiberify is primed to transform the US telecommunications landscape, with a solid foundation built on key partnerships in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, and other pending states, with its proven ability to deliver substantial cost savings and enhanced customer satisfaction.

About Fiberify:

Fiberify is a leading two-sided Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to optimize workforce management and maintain internet infrastructure, empowering telco operators and ISPs to enhance network performance and reliability while improving their bottom line.

