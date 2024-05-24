Fiberscope Introducing The Pan and Tilt Drain Camera iSnake

Introducing iSnake Pan and Tilt Drain Camera, further raising the bar in the sector for drain pipe inspection. Post this

Moreover, extremely superior image quality in iSnake is owing to the high-quality camera chip and extra-powerful LED illumination. Its features combined make the iSnake an invaluable tool for plumbers, contractors, and pipe inspectors since it enables access into small pipes and also lateral inspections, ensuring focusing is done properly on the desired objects.

The iSnake Drain Camera has been designed to be portable and requires no power since it is battery-operated—an all-in-one unit that comprises a protective lid and a durable metal frame for carrying around. Most ideal for short-range drains and secondary laterals, it has a flexible push cable of 30M (98ft) and is applicable for pipes having diameters between 2" and 12". The portable control box is battery-operated and incorporates all the controls and switches to make distant inspections efficient with the aid of iSnake. It consists of an 8'' monitor with a 1280x720 resolution, and it will display all the necessary information features such as time, date, text, counter measurements.

Just by a click of a button, while inspecting, you can capture images and record videos; not only that, you can add text, overlay images, and add audio voice-overs with easily accessible buttons and keyboards. The iSnake Drain Inspection Camera is the ultimate solution to inspecting small-diameter pipes and looking at side laterals and walls. Its micro pan and tilt camera head, manual focus, and high-quality image allow the user to extensively focus in on objects close to or far from the camera head with precision.

Media Contact

Christophor Khunbiryants, Medit, 1-877-613-2210, [email protected], https://www.fiberscope.net/

Twitter

SOURCE Fiberscope