Fiberscope Introducing The Pan and Tilt Drain Camera iSnake

Introducing iSnake Pan and Tilt Drain Camera, further raising the bar in the sector for drain pipe inspection. The 1.3" rotating camera head spins at a full 360° and side tilts at 180°, ensuring a full inspection within the pipe. User-friendly one-touch manual focus will make it possible to fine-tune while delivering adjacent visuals of any object in the pipe. Imaging quality is commanded by the iSnake with a 1280 x 720 high-resolution display and adjustable LED illumination. Highly portable and powered with its own lithium-ion battery, the device is perfect for the task of inspecting inside short-range drains or secondary laterals. Order now and get ready for the best with the iSnake Pan and Tilt Drain Camera.
WINNIPEG, MB, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iSnake has a small, but incredibly strong camera that is ergonomically designed for inspecting pipes and secondary lines up-close. These features include a universal directional micro rotatable camera head, one-touch manual focus, and super image quality, which separately makes it one of a kind in the industry for short distance drain inspection cameras.
Only a few cameras on the market today use an equally small diameter PT camera head as the iSnake. With a 1.3" rotary camera head, the iSnake Drain Inspection Camera can rotate 360° full and 180° side tilt of the pipe so that the user might view extensively the pipe's interior. The one-button manual focus application makes inspection faster, as the user can focus in on objects close to or far from the camera head accurately. In this connection, this saves the user's time as perfect positioning of the camera may be eliminated through manual focus application.
Moreover, extremely superior image quality in iSnake is owing to the high-quality camera chip and extra-powerful LED illumination. Its features combined make the iSnake an invaluable tool for plumbers, contractors, and pipe inspectors since it enables access into small pipes and also lateral inspections, ensuring focusing is done properly on the desired objects.
The iSnake Drain Camera has been designed to be portable and requires no power since it is battery-operated—an all-in-one unit that comprises a protective lid and a durable metal frame for carrying around. Most ideal for short-range drains and secondary laterals, it has a flexible push cable of 30M (98ft) and is applicable for pipes having diameters between 2" and 12". The portable control box is battery-operated and incorporates all the controls and switches to make distant inspections efficient with the aid of iSnake. It consists of an 8'' monitor with a 1280x720 resolution, and it will display all the necessary information features such as time, date, text, counter measurements.
Just by a click of a button, while inspecting, you can capture images and record videos; not only that, you can add text, overlay images, and add audio voice-overs with easily accessible buttons and keyboards. The iSnake Drain Inspection Camera is the ultimate solution to inspecting small-diameter pipes and looking at side laterals and walls. Its micro pan and tilt camera head, manual focus, and high-quality image allow the user to extensively focus in on objects close to or far from the camera head with precision.
Media Contact
Christophor Khunbiryants, Medit, 1-877-613-2210, [email protected], https://www.fiberscope.net/
SOURCE Fiberscope
Share this article