Fiberscope is excited to announce our Pan and Tilt Drain Camera iSnake

Our iSnake Drain Camera is a portable drain inspection unit with a full-rotating camera head and a one-button manual focus. It has exceptionally high-quality image and a manual focus function the iSnake which gives you a real time view of what's happening in the pipe with out the pain in the neck to get the camera focused on the object examined.
WINNIPEG, MB, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iSnake Pan and Tilt Drain Camera sets a new standard in drain pipe inspection. With a 1.3" rotating camera head that spins 360° and tilts 180°, it ensures a thorough inspection of pipes. The user-friendly one-touch manual focus allows for precise adjustments, providing clear visuals of objects within the pipe. The camera delivers high-quality images with a 1280x720 resolution display and adjustable LED illumination. Portable and powered by a lithium-ion battery, the iSnake is ideal for inspecting short-range drains and secondary laterals. Order now for the best in pipe inspection technology.
The iSnake is designed for up-close inspection of pipes and secondary lines. Its features include a micro rotatable camera head, one-touch manual focus, and superior image quality, making it a standout in the industry for short-distance inspections.
Few cameras on the market today match the iSnake's small diameter PT camera head. The 1.3" rotary camera head rotates 360° and tilts 180°, allowing for extensive views of the pipe's interior. The one-button manual focus speeds up inspections by enabling accurate focus on objects near or far from the camera head, saving time and eliminating the need for perfect positioning.
The iSnake's high-quality camera chip and powerful LED illumination ensure excellent image quality. These features make the iSnake invaluable for plumbers, contractors, and pipe inspectors, as it allows access to small pipes and lateral inspections with precise focus on desired objects.
Designed to be portable and battery-operated, the iSnake is an all-in-one unit with a protective lid and durable metal frame. Ideal for short-range drains and secondary laterals, it includes a 30M (98ft) flexible push cable and is suitable for pipes with diameters between 2" and 12". The battery-operated control box integrates all controls and switches, making distant inspections efficient with the iSnake. The 8" monitor with 1280x720 resolution displays essential information such as time, date, text, and counter measurements.
During inspections, you can capture images, record videos, add text, overlay images, and add audio voice-overs with easy-to-use buttons and keyboards. The iSnake Drain Inspection Camera is the ultimate tool for inspecting small-diameter pipes and side laterals, offering precise focus and high-quality imaging.
Media Contact
Christophor Khubiryants, Medit, 1-877-613-2210, [email protected], https://www.fiberscope.net/
SOURCE Fiberscope
Share this article