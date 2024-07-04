Fiberscope is excited to announce our Pan and Tilt Drain Camera iSnake

Three features that make the iSnake Drain Camera really stand out among other short-range drain inspection cameras are its micro rotatable camera head, one-button manual focus, and exceptional crystal clear image quality. Post this

Few cameras on the market today match the iSnake's small diameter PT camera head. The 1.3" rotary camera head rotates 360° and tilts 180°, allowing for extensive views of the pipe's interior. The one-button manual focus speeds up inspections by enabling accurate focus on objects near or far from the camera head, saving time and eliminating the need for perfect positioning.

The iSnake's high-quality camera chip and powerful LED illumination ensure excellent image quality. These features make the iSnake invaluable for plumbers, contractors, and pipe inspectors, as it allows access to small pipes and lateral inspections with precise focus on desired objects.

Designed to be portable and battery-operated, the iSnake is an all-in-one unit with a protective lid and durable metal frame. Ideal for short-range drains and secondary laterals, it includes a 30M (98ft) flexible push cable and is suitable for pipes with diameters between 2" and 12". The battery-operated control box integrates all controls and switches, making distant inspections efficient with the iSnake. The 8" monitor with 1280x720 resolution displays essential information such as time, date, text, and counter measurements.

During inspections, you can capture images, record videos, add text, overlay images, and add audio voice-overs with easy-to-use buttons and keyboards. The iSnake Drain Inspection Camera is the ultimate tool for inspecting small-diameter pipes and side laterals, offering precise focus and high-quality imaging.

