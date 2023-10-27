Fiberscope.net Introduces Enhanced STRAHL HD Water Well Camera with Improved Interface and Added Features

STRAHL HD well camera for surveying vertical structures, including shafts, water wells, mines, and pipes, has been enhanced to improve inspection output and user experience.

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A thorough inspection of vertical structures is increasingly reliant on downhole inspection cameras.

Fiberscope.net, a leading online provider of tools for remote visual inspection, is pleased to announce the launch of the upgraded Water Well Camera. This new version boasts an improved interface and additional features, enhancing the overall user experience. Specifically designed for the visual inspection of vertical boreholes, mineshafts, manholes, and wells to accurately inspect maintenance needs and damage, the Water Well Camera is powered by a battery pack for increased mobility. It incorporates a comprehensive set of essential features suitable for a wide range of inspection tasks, from personal to commercial applications.

The camera head offers dual-view capability with exceptionally bright illumination and is engineered to withstand water pressure of up to 30 bars, ensuring reliable performance in challenging environments. The unit is equipped with a sturdy frame that houses a manual reel with a cable length of 200 meters. Attached to the frame is an 8-inch splashproof monitor that provides high-resolution footage at 1280x720. Recently, the interface of the Water Well Camera has undergone an update to accommodate future technological advancements, featuring a suite of enhanced features. These improvements encompass refined video and image settings, along with enhanced image processing, aimed at enhancing user satisfaction and efficiency. Positioned as one of the most cost-effective downhole inspection cameras in the industry, the Water Well Camera is ideal for inspection locations that demand both portability and efficiency.

