Fiberscope.net officially unveils its upgraded STRAHL HDL Well Camera

STRAHL HDL Well Camera received significant upgrades that increased the inspectional footage quality and elevated the user experience.

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fiberscope.net, an online provider of equipment for remote visual inspections, is proud to reveal its upgraded STRAHL HDL Well Camera. This camera is specifically designed to inspect vertical boreholes, mineshafts, underground structures, and wells to assess damage and maintenance needs accurately. The motorized reel holds a kevlar-reinforced flexible cable with a length of 1,640ft (500M) and is fully controlled by the levers on the control box. The control unit includes a 10" HD IPS LCD monitor, keyboard, emergency brake, and monitor controls. Other features comprise an on-screen meter counter, camera temperature measurement, wifi image transmission, and an external microphone. An HD dual-view camera head delivers side and straight-view footage with a resolution of 1280x720. With an IP68 rating to resist pressures up to 50bars (725psi), the camera head is machined out of sturdy stainless steel, has twelve extra-bright LEDs, and an adjustable focus. The STRAHL HDL Well Camera has undergone several upgrades, making it more compact, lightweight, and user-friendly. The original control box has been replaced with a smaller, upgraded unit with improved interface and features. A 10" HD monitor with 720p definition and improved processing boards replaced the older versions. With all these improvements, the Well Camera STRAHL HDL is positioned as one of the most cost-effective inspection solutions for deep boreholes and in-depth shaft inspections.