Fiberscope.net Sets a New Standard with the Pipe Inspection Robot TROGLOTREK's Camera Riser Upgrade

Fiberscope.net announces a new upgrade to the TROGLOTREK industrial pipe inspection robot - a motorized camera riser. This innovative feature makes the robot the first of its kind to inspect pipelines as small as 4" and up to over 80" in diameter.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fiberscope.net announces the latest upgrade for its TROGLOTREK Sewer Crawler, setting a new standard for versatility in the pipe inspection industry. The TROGLOTREK, known for its compact size, full portability, and user-friendly design, now features a motorized camera riser, allowing for inspections of significantly larger pipelines. Thanks to the unique design, the riser can be easily installed and removed from the main tractor to inspect pipes as small as 4" and up to 80" in diameter.

The steerable, lightweight, zero-emission TROGLOTREK Sewer Crawler stands out as one of the most compact and portable units in the market, easily operated by a single person. The latest upgrade boosts its capabilities to reach previously inaccessible areas while maintaining its core features.

This UK-built unit is complete with fully waterproof construction, brushless motors that provide high torque at low rotation speeds, and interchangeable camera heads, all bearing testament to the world-renowned British craftsmanship. The new upgrade, a motorized camera riser, enhances the crawler's versatility and efficiency, making it an indispensable tool in pipe inspection.

The crawler's power source, a rechargeable battery, is conveniently mounted on the tractor's body, allowing a lightweight cable to transmit the video feed and data, a design that enhances both its safety and efficiency. Meanwhile, the lightweight cable drum not only holds the 984-foot (300-meter) cable reel but also houses the video processor and the high-brightness color display, both of which are waterproof.

Developed by British innovators at Troglotech, this upgrade amplifies TROGLOTREK's existing features while introducing unparalleled capabilities, solidifying Fiberscope.net it's reputation as a leader in the inspection solutions sector.

