Fiberscope.net Unveils a Ultra-Thin Probe for Voyager C40 Video Borescope Camera

Prior to this innovation, only fiberscopes could be manufactured with tiny ultra-thin diameters. However, fiberscopes had several drawbacks, including poor resolution, a honeycomb pattern on the image due to fiber strands, and the inability to capture footage. Today, Fiberscope.net offers a new tiny video probe that overcomes these limitations, resulting in higher resolution and image quality.

Currently, the VOYAGER C40 has a selection of probes with a diameter range from 1.3mm to 6mm, making it one of the most versatile and efficient video borescope cameras available. It is equipped with all the necessary technologies for inspecting aircraft turbines, helicopter engines, automobile transmission cases, internal parts of electric motors, and other areas.

The VOYAGER C40 stands out with its key features, including a lightweight design, interchangeable probes, tip articulation, and easy-to-use software. The compact and lightweight design of the VOYAGER C40 video borescope camera integrates a configuration with all the buttons closely situated for comfortable one-hand operation. A variety of probe diameters and lengths are available for the VOYAGER C40, and they can all be efficiently interchanged with the same base, which broadens the scope of applications and reduces costs. Maneuvering around tight spots is made simple with mechanical tip articulation with either a 4-way (2mm/2.8mm/3.9mm and 6mm probes) or a 2-way (1.8mm probe). There is no articulation available for 1.6mm and 1.3mm probe diameters. The joystick control for tip articulation is comfortably incorporated into the video borescope in such a way as to eliminate unnecessary hand movement.

The inspection of industrial equipment requires specific software characteristics, which the VOYAGER C40 Borescope has. Capturing footage is made plain and straightforward with the trigger button that is situated by the forefinger. Real-time and playback digital zoom makes the assessment job easier and more accurate. Coupled with an HD CMOS camera chip and a quality processor, the 3.5 TFT monitor displays clear and detailed images of the inspection site.

The recent introduction of the ultra-thin probe opens up possibilities for inspections in tight spaces with higher image quality, making the VOYAGER C40 Video Borescope Camera an indispensable tool for many industries.

